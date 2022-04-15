Blackrock, Mubadala to invest Rs 40 billion in Tata Power Renewables

An investor group led by BlackRock and Mubadala Investment has agreed to invest Rs 40 billion for 10.53 percent of Tata Power Renewables. The first round of capital infusion into Tata Power Renewables is expected to be completed by June and the rest by the end of the year.

Why it’s important: There is growing investor interest in India’s green energy space. With some 5 GW of renewable energy assets, Tata Renewables is among India’s largest clean energy firms that plans to grow its portfolio to 20 GW.

Monsoon to be normal for fourth consecutive year

Southwest monsoon rainfall in India is expected to be normal and well distributed over India, the weather bureau said in its forecast. This will be the fourth straight year of normal rainfall that is crucial to irrigate half of the country’s farmlands.

Why it’s important: A normal rainfall would boost farm prices and ease inflation, which will go a long way to support India’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and cushion the impact of rising commodity prices due to geopolitical tensions.

Bank of India takes Future Retail to tribunal for insolvency proceedings

Bank of India, the lead bank in the consortium, has taken Future Retail to the National Company Law Tribunal by initiating proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The total exposure of banks is estimated at around Rs 170 billion.

Why it’s important: Insolvency proceedings against Future Retail is likely to stymie its Rs 247.13 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries agreed in August 2020, a deal that has been dragged to court by e-commerce giant Amazon, which claims its Rs 14 billion investment in Future Coupons, one of the shareholders of Future Retail, allows it to block the sale.

Elon Musk makes hostile takeover bid for Twitter

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter in a deal valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion after buying more than 9 percent stake, making him the company’s largest shareholder. Twitter’s board of directors will review the proposal.

Why it’s important: Musk’s bid comes as Twitter seeks to add more users and boost revenue. The company said a year ago that it would like to double its revenue to $7.5 billion by the end of 2023 and reach 315 million daily active users.

Sixty-one textile firms qualify for production-linked incentives

Monte Carlo Fashions, Arvind, Trident and Kimberly Clark are among 61 Indian textiles companies that have qualified for the government’s ambitious production-linked incentive scheme for the sector. In December, the government approved the scheme for textiles, offering incentives worth Rs 106.83 billion over five years to make apparel.

Why it’s important: The total investment expected from the qualified applicants is around Rs 191 billion, and the projected turnover is as much as Rs1.8 trillion with direct employment of 240,134 people.

Technology ventures go all out to woo talent to prevent attrition

In 2022, as a war for talent rages across the post-pandemic world of hybrid workplaces, technology ventures are wooing their best and brightest with gifts ranging from luxury cars to flexi hours and bonuses for good health.

Why it’s important: The move is likely prompted by surveys that say a majority of professionals across key metros are seeking out or considering new opportunities this year.

Firm that buys Ambuja-ACC will become second largest cement maker

Holcim, which is seeking to sell its business units in India, could potentially ask for a 20-25 per cent premium on its two subsidiaries’ market price for selling controlling stake in the second-largest player in the world´s second-biggest cement market. The acquisition of Holcim India’s business will be one of the biggest inbound corporate deals in the country.

Why it’s important: The acquisition of Ambuja and ACC will give the acquirer one of the best managed and profitable cement assets in the country. However, the Indian market is highly fragmented, and the competition is fierce.

Government planning roadmap to promote telecom IPR

The Department of Telecommunications is discussing a strategy road map to promote intellectual property rights in the sector which could include the setting up of a Sovereign Patent Fund and a Bharat Technology Bank, as well as taking measures to reduce the long delays in obtaining a patent. It has also been discussing a proposal to set up a Digicom Intellectual Property Management Board, which will facilitate IPR licecnsing and IP management in the telecom sector.

Why it’s important: Such a move is long overdue as India takes 5-8 years for giving telecom patents compared with 1-2 years in the US and 3 years in China. It could increase India’s share in global supply chain for telecom equipment from the current less than 1 percent.

Reliance considers buying drugstore unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Reliance Industries is considering a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s global drugstore unit. Boots could be valued at as much as 9.1 billion in a sale, Bloomberg News reported previously. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty Reliance will decide to pursue an approach for Boots.

Why it’s important: Reliance is amid reorienting its refining-focused operations to businesses that will help it tap India’s retail consumers. The cash-rich conglomerate has been chasing deals in Europe as well.

Company law panel proposes stricter rules, higher transparency

A high-level government panel has concluded its review of the companies’ law with recommendations for tighter rules and more transparency in the way companies manage their affairs when hiring auditors and independent directors for senior positions.

Why it’s important: It is expected that the proposed amendments will make companies more accountable and raise the bar on good corporate governance.