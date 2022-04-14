A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Reserve Bank could raise interest rates from June due to high inflation

High retail inflation of nearly 7 percent may force the Reserve Bank of India to raise benchmark interest rates from June. There could be as many as four rounds of rate hikes in 2022-23, economists have predicted.

Why it’s important: The central bank has held rates to a historic low of 4 percent to bolster growth but that might not be possible much longer as inflation remains persistently high and above the Reserve Bank’s upper tolerance band for three consecutive months. Costlier borrowing will particularly impact the government’s fundraising.

Infosys expects revenue to grow by up to 15 percent this financial year

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 56.86 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 12 percent on an annualised basis but down 2.1 percent sequentially. It was ahead of TCS in terms of revenue expansion, which was 22.7 percent compared to a year ago at Rs 32.28 billion, but 1.3 percent on a sequential basis. It projected a revenue growth rate of 13-15 percent for 2022-23 on the back of a strong demand environment and robust deal pipeline.

Why it’s important: The IT major missed analyst estimates as wage bills increased significantly on higher attrition and inflation. However, the sector is placed well for further growth as demand for software services remains strong.

Government shortlists 60 anchor investors for LIC IPO, at least Rs 180 billion committed

For the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, the central government has shortlisted 50-60 anchor investors. The feedback from anchor investors has led to price discovery in LIC shares, valuing India’s largest insurer at around Rs 7 trillion. At least 12 top fund managers have committed to bring in around Rs 180 billion as anchor investors.

Why it’s important: The pre-launch activities of the delayed mega IPO seem to be picking up steam and an announcement could be expected soon. The share sale is vital to the central government’s asset monetization target.

Cement maker Holcim to exit India, Ambuja and ACC to be sold

The Holcim Group may soon exit India, 17 years after it entered the country, putting its listed firms Ambuja Cement and ACC up for sale as part of a global strategy to focus on core markets. Holcim is in early talks with JSW and Adani Group, among others. Both are recent entrants in the sector but have expansion plans.

Why it’s important: The proposed sale of Ambuja and ACC is expected to shake up the cement sector in India, where demand remains strong on higher investments in infrastructure. Any firm acquiring the cement makers will become a big force in the highly competitive, fragmented and price-sensitive market.

Don’t hold meetings to approve asset sale to Reliance, Amazon warns Future

Amazon has warned Future Retail against going ahead with meetings of shareholders and creditors next week to approve the sale of its retail assets to Reliance Retail. In a letter sent to chairman Kishore Biyani and other promoters, the US company termed the planned meetings as illegal. These would breach the terms of Amazon’s 2019 investment in Future Coupons and violate a Singapore tribunal’s injunction staying the Future-Reliance deal, it said.

Why it’s important: The American e-commerce giant has been fighting legal battles with the Future group to halt its deal to sell retail assets to Reliance. However, Reliance has already taken control of hundreds of Future’s supermarkets on nonpayment of rent.

Kotak puts crypto trade with CoinSwitch on backburner

Kotak, which was among the few Indian financial institutions that warmed up to cryptocurrencies, has discontinued handling payments for trades with CoinSwitch Kuber, a large crypto intermediary. It follows digital wallet MobiKwik reportedly snapping links with crypto-related payments since the beginning of April.

Why it’s important: The private lender could be taking a cautious but safer stance till the Indian government and the Reserve Bank provides regulatory clarity on cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets. Kotak’s stand could deal a blow to the currently unregulated industry.

Government unlikely to cut taxes to cushion rise in fuel prices

The government isn’t inclined to immediately cut taxes on fuels to cushion the impact of the rise in prices and instead wants state oil marketing companies to manage the shock as much as possible. A proposal by the oil ministry to cut duty on petrol and diesel hasn’t found favor with the finance ministry. Retail prices have remained unchanged for a week, after rising about Rs 10 per liter. Domestic and international prices still have a gap of about Rs 8 a liter on petrol and Rs 18 on diesel at the current prices of crude oil.

Why it’s important: Retail inflation is expected to rise further on higher fuel prices that will hamper fragile economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic. Excise duties, which goes to the government’s coffers, have risen sharply since 2014.

World Bank slashes India’s growth projection to 8 percent

The World Bank has lowered India’s growth projection for 2022-23 to 8 percent from 8.7 percent estimated in January. Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India had pared the forecast for the current financial year to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent while the Asian Development Bank expects a 7.5 percent expansion.

Why it’s important: The World Bank has cited the impacts of the war in eastern Europe and persistent economic challenges across South Asia as reasons for the cut in growth projections. India risks stagflation on higher inflation and lower growth.

India’s trade deficit widens to $18.5 billion in March on higher crude oil bills

India’s merchandise trade deficit has widened to $18. 51 billion in March, driven by imports of petroleum products, coal and electronic goods, and partly because of the spike in commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trade deficit was $13. 64 billion in March last year.

Why it’s important: Although merchandise exports rose nearly 20 percent to $42.22 billion, crossing $40 billion for the first time in a single month, the bigger trade deficit is a cause for concern as the country tries to script an economic recovery.

National Payments Corporation eases ceiling on WhatsApp payments service

The National Payments Corporation of India has allowed WhatsApp to add 60 million users to its payments service, taking the total number of consumers it can offer the unified payment interface-based feature to 100 million. The regulator granted WhatsApp approval in November 2020 to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model in a graded manner, allowing 20 million users. The number was later increased to 40 million last year.

WhatsApp, which competes with Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe in India’s crowded digital payments markets, has not made much headway till now, but that might change soon.





