Retail inflation soars to 6.95 percent, industrial production remains muted

The Consumer Price Index rose to 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in the previous month, the highest in 17 months. It has remained above 6 percent, the upper tolerance level of the Reserve Bank’s target band, for three consecutive months. Industrial production remained subdued and edged up 1.7 percent in February from 1.46 percent in January on an annualized basis but contracted 4.7 percent month on month.

Why it’s important: Benchmark inflation is likely to remain high in the next quarter as well on higher fuel prices, which is likely to lead to the central bank raising interest rates latest by the second half of the fiscal year. Industrial activity shows that India’s economic recovery is still on weak ground.

LIC valuation to be lowered to lure investors to initial public offering

The government has decided to slash the valuation of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India by about 30 percent. It is now seeking around Rs 11 trillion valuation from the IPO, a sharp discount to the Rs 16 trillion value initially planned.

Why it’s important: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, surging inflation and looming interest hikes have made investors cagey, and the lower valuation is likely to make the IPO more attractive, raising the chances of a rise post the offer.

Government exceeds asset sale target by garnering Rs 960 billion in 2021-22

The central government has completed asset monetization worth Rs 960 billion during 2021-22, surpassing the target of Rs 880 billion. A major chunk of the money came from selling coal assets.

Why it’s important: In the current financial year, the government it has set itself a target of Rs 1.62 trillion, and already has a pipeline of assets worth Rs 1.6 trillion under advanced stages of implementation.

Operators say 5G spectrum price cuts not enough, regulator disagrees

Telecom operators have said the base price for the 3,300-3,670 MHz 5G band recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which slashed it by 36 percent from Rs 4.92 billion per MHz in 2018 to Rs 3.17 billion, is not sufficient for them to run a viable 5G network. The regulator has responded by saying the pricing was reasonable, and is based on scientific calculations

Why it’s important: India’s telecom firms had demanded a 90 percent reduction, in line with global norms. The auction for 5G spectrum is set to be bumpy, given the differences between the regulator and operators.

Global trade growth slashed to 3 percent by WTO due to Ukraine war

The Ukraine war could lead to food shortages in poor countries, the World Trade Organization has warned, as it slashed global trade growth forecast for the year to 3 percent from 4.7 percent earlier. The WTO said the prospects of global growth in merchandise trade have dimmed since the war in eastern Europe, with Covid-19 lockdowns in China adding to the stress on supply chains.

Why it’s important: The impact of the war is being felt across the planet in terms of rising inflation, but poor countries, where food accounts for a large proportion of household spending, are likely to suffer more. India’s food exports, however, are expected to rise, filling part of the shortfall in wheat supply from Russia and Ukraine.

Corporate attrition in India to rise significantly in 2022

More employees will leave their jobs in 2022 than last year, when India Inc faced a wave of resignation in some sectors. The average attrition rate is projected at 19 percent compared to the 2021 attrition rate of 12.1 percent, show data from 100-plus companies across 18 sectors in the latest salary increment and workplace trends survey by Omam Consultants. Banking and financial services, ecommerce, IT, and pharma and healthcare will see attrition rates of around 30 percent.

Why it’s important: Much of this attrition will be due to restlessness of fence sitters and job hoppers who did not get an opportunity to make a move last year because of pandemic-driven uncertainty.

Enforcement Directorate summons Xiaomi global executive in forex case

Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes. The agency has summoned its global vice-president Manu Kumar Jain in connection with alleged foreign remittances of Rs 10 billion which it alleges was non-compliant with foreign exchange rules.

Why it’s important: Many Chinese firms are being investigated by India probe agencies on allegations of tax evasion and non-compliance of foreign exchange norms. There have been searches in several companies of these firms across multiple cities.

Canada’s pension fund bets heavily on clean energy transition

CPP Investments, Canada’s largest pension fund manager, sees long-term opportunities as countries and companies embark on clean energy transitions, and it plans to double investments in the space by 2030.

Why it’s important: The fund manager is bullish on India and has grown its portfolio in the country despite the coronavirus pandemic. It plans to increase investments in sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and technology, while ramping up presence in credit and pharma and healthcare.

Retailers across sectors to see double-digit growth in fourth quarter

Listed retailers across apparel, lifestyle products, restaurants, and supermarkets are reporting double-digit revenue growth on an annualized basis in the March quarter despite a slow start due to the Omicron wave of the pandemic. While revenues in the three months could be lower than the sequential December quarter, most retailers expect their sales to pick up further in the new fiscal year.

Why it’s important: The retail sector in India is seeing increasing sales as offices and schools reopen and there is pent up demand from wedding that were postponed due to the pandemic.

Tata Realty, CPP Investments ink Rs 53 billion joint venture

Tata Realty and Infrastructure, a unit of Tata Sons, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have formed a joint venture to develop and operate commercial office properties across India. The alliance will target rent-generating properties and those under development. The joint venture will have a total equity value of Rs 53 billion, with CPP putting in around Rs 26 billion.

Why it’s important: The commercial real estate sector is still growing rapidly in India but it remains to be seen how long the trend lasts as many firms could transition post-pandemic to a hybrid model of working partially from home, thus reducing demand.