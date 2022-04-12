Telecom regulator to slash 5G auction rates by 36 percent

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recommended a 36 percent reduction in the base price of 5G spectrum band to Rs 3.17 billion on an all-India basis from the Rs 4.92 billion suggested in 2018. The base price comes to Rs 39.27 billion per MHz, 40 percent lower than the prices recommended by the regulator in 2018.

Why it’s important: The government has now set the stage for auctioning 5G spectrum. The reduced base prices offer a major relief to telecom operators.

TCS sees record order book in fourth quarter, revenues crosses Rs 500 billion

Tata Consultancy Services has posted an increase of 7.4 percent in net profit for the quarter ended March to Rs 99.26 billion from Rs 92.46 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue for the three months grew 15.8 percent from a year ago to Rs 505.91 billion. In the 2021-23 financial year, revenue stood at Rs 1,917.54 billion.

Why it’s important: India’s largest software services company has struck a buoyant note for the ensuring week when industry peers declare financial results. Demand has remained high although employee costs have increased.

Modi, Biden meet discusses ways to strengthen India-US ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed ways to enhance India-US relationship across sectors at a virtual meet. They exchanged views on global issues dominated by the Ukraine war. The Indian Prime Minister said dialogue was the way forward to resolve the crisis.

Why it’s important: India has been doing a balancing act during the ongoing geopolitical situation by maintaining good terms with the US while at the same time avoiding alienating Russia.

Bajaj looks at replicating success in electric three-wheeler market

Bajaj, a top maker of conventional three-wheelers, is set to launch its range of electric autorickshaws in June, hoping to replicate its success in the rapidly growing segment. No manufacturer has more than 10 percent market share in this segment.

Why it’s important: The sale of electric three-wheelers is booming in India. More than 19,000 were sold in February alone, accounting for over 40 percent of all three-wheeler sales. Bajaj wants a share of the expanding pie.

Farm exports may face difficulties after Indonesia suspends shipments

Exporters are worried that Indonesia’s suspension of Indian farm produce shipments because of failing to comply with certification rules may lead other countries to tighten inspection norms for Indian produce. India could not comply with Jakarta’s lab renewal requirement in June last year due to the pandemic and had been seeking a 3-6-month extension. The renewal request was rejected by Indonesia in February.

Why it’s important: India is trying the diplomatic route to get Indonesia to reverse its decision. The impasse needs to be resolved swiftly as farm produce is a perishable commodity.

Private equity firm KKR to buy stake in Shriram General Insurance

US private equity firm KKR & Co has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Shriram General Insurance Company for around Rs 18 billion, valuing the insurer at around Rs 180 billion. The proposed deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Why it’s important: India’s non-life insurance sector is growing rapidly, even as companies offer new and diverse products and strengthen their digital offerings.

MG Motor to spend Rs 40 billion to build second factory in India

MG Motor India plans to invest around Rs 40 billion on a second manufacturing plant and is in in talks with several state governments, including Gujarat where its first facility is located. The company, which is expanding annual production capacity of its plant at Halol to 125,000 units by 2023, is looking to add another 175,000 units capacity.

Why it’s important: India’s automobile sector has seen muted sales in the past few years, leading to the exit of some automakers. New investment in the segment would mean companies anticipate a revival in demand.

Government to frame rules of recall and to tackle e-vehicle fires

India is preparing guidelines for the electric vehicle industry, as rising incidents of fires linked to eco-friendly vehicles raises concerns among buyers. The new rules will cover operations and maintenance of EVs and related infrastructure, a standard operating protocol to follow in cases of fire, and specific rules on recalling electric two-wheelers.

Why it’s important: Rising incidents of electric vehicles catching fire may serious hamper demand for the eco-friendly vehicles and slow India’s transition towards e-mobility.

Greenko group to partner Belgian firm to build electrolyzer plant

Greenko Group and Belgium’s John Cockerill plan to jointly invest $500 million to build a 2 GW electrolyzer manufacturing plant in India. The facility will be the world’s largest such factory outside China and has the potential to replace about 8 percent of India’s annual liquified natural gas imports.

Why it’s important: The joint venture is part of Greenko’s green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing plans. These investments will enhance India’s energy security by reducing dependence on imports.

Tata Power’s plan to pare debt by hiving off renewables business gets delayed

Tata Power’s plans to reduce debt by hiving off its renewable energy businesses into an infrastructure investment trust has missed the March-end deadline. The company was planning to bring down its gross debt to below Rs 250 billion from Rs 490 billion.

Why it’s important: The pandemic-induced delay is unlikely to scuttle the plan. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in looking to buy a stake in Tata Power’s green energy, power transmission and distribution businesses.