A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

HDFC Bank may raise Rs 500 billion through bond sale

In what could be one of the biggest bond sales by a local lender, HDFC Bank may decide to raise about Rs 500 billion to help meet higher reserve requirements ahead of its proposed merger with parent HDFC, the mortgage lender. The bank has said it will discuss the proposal at its board meeting on April 16.

Why it’s important: In the run-up to the proposed mega merger between HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC, which may take up to 18 months, the merged entity may need to buy bonds worth Rs 800 to Rs 900 billion to meet regulatory requirements. There could be high interest by institutional investors to buy the bonds.

Singapore arbitrator can resume proceedings in Amazon-Future case

The Supreme Court has asked the Singapore International Arbitration Centre to resume proceedings in the dispute between Amazon and Future Retail over the Indian firm’s plan to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries. The proceedings had been put on hold by the Delhi High Court three months ago.

Why it’s important: Amazon has been trying to block the sale of Future Retail’s assets to Reliance, citing contractual violations. This has led to messy legal battles with no end in sight, even as Reliance has taken over control of many of Future’s stores over nonpayment of rent.

Bandhan consortium acquires IDFC’s mutual fund business for Rs 45 billion

A consortium led by Bandhan Financial Holding, the parent of private lender Bandhan Bank, and which includes Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm ChrysCapital, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 45 billion, subject to regulatory approvals.

Why it’s important: The largest deal in the Indian asset management industry will allow the Kolkata-based Bandhan group to enter India’s rapidly growing mutual fund business, which currently manages Rs 38 trillion of assets.

Government scanner on e-scooter fire safety could hinder growth in sector

The central government may ask electric scooter makers, Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV, to recall their two-wheelers after a spate of recent fire incidents. Four incidents of fire involving electric scooters have triggered fear among EV users.

Why it’s important: The fire incidents pose a challenge to the concerned firms. They may also hamstring the growth of eco-friendly electric vehicle sales in India and derail the country’s efforts to become a manufacturing hub of e-vehicles and batteries.

Lenders jump deadline to transfer assets to bad bank

Banks have missed the 31 March deadline to transfer the first tranche of dubious assets to the newly formed bad bank because of procedural delays. Lenders now hope to transfer Rs 500 billion of bad loans to the National Asset Reconstruction Company by the end of April.

Why it’s important: The bad bank is part of the government’s efforts to clean up India’s financial services ecosystem, which is sitting on one of the biggest piles of bad assets in the world. Transferring the bad loans will allow banks to cut their losses and renew lending.

Invesco looks to offload 7.8 percent stake in Zee

After a seven-month-long legal tussle with the founders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises for control of India’s largest listed media company, Invesco Developing Market Funds, the broadcaster’s largest shareholder, has decided to sell 7.8 percent of the company through a block deal.

Why it’s important: The latest development has happened less than two weeks after Invesco withdrew its demand for a special shareholders’ meeting, which it pursued since September to oust Zee’s managing director Punit Goenka and a rejig of the board.

Yield on 10-year government bond nears 7 percent on inflation worries

The yield on the 10-year government bond rose to nearly 7 percent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review scheduled on Friday. The yield on the benchmark bond closed at 6.92 percent on April 6, up from the previous close of 6.90 per cent. The figure has gone up by almost 8 basis points in the past few days. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Why it’s important: It is likely that rising fuel prices would prompt the six-member monetary policy committee to increase the inflation forecast for the current fiscal year that began on April 1. The central bank is expected to hold raising interest rates though.

Pay hikes in 2022 to be in the range of 8 to 12 percent

Indian firms may give an average 9 percent salary hike this year due to a more positive investment outlook, especially in the manufacturing and infrastructure development sectors. The common salary enhancement in 2022 is going to be 9 percent against 7 percent in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Michael Page Salary Report 2022. Startups and new age corporations are set to lead the trend with an estimated hike of 12 percent. Other growth sectors include banking and financial services.

Why it’s important: The salaried class in India has been finding it difficult to manage household budgets due to rapidly rising prices. The anticipated pay hikes would provide a much-needed relief.

Asian Development Bank says India will grow at 7.5 percent in 2022-23

India’s economy is likely to grow by 7.5 percent in 2022-23 and 8 percent in the next financial year, supported by increased public investment in infrastructure and a pickup in private investment, the Asian Development Bank has predicted. The country’s GDP might have expanded 8.9 percent in the recently ended fiscal year, it said.

Why it’s important: Although the growth projection looks healthy, ADB has flagged several risks, including uncertain global economic conditions, renewed Covid-19 outbreaks and new variants, monetary policy tightening in the US, and sharp rises in commodity and crude oil prices.

Banks and IT firms to post robust earning on good business momentum

India’s financial and software services companies are expected to report strong earnings in the March quarter and a robust outlook for the current financial year, according to analysts.

In banking, loan slippages are estimated to remain modest. The demand outlook is expected to remain strong for the IT sector.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes