A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

HNIs’ jumbo life covers overseas under lens

‘Jumbo life covers’, running into hundreds of crores, bought by rich Indians from offshore insurers have drawn the attention of authorities, reports The Economic Times.

Around 25 ultra-high net worth individuals have received notices from ED for violating foreign exchange regulations.⦁ It prohibits residents from purchasing life insurance policies from overseas companies without prior permission from regulators.⦁ The regulatory red line is crossed when a jumbo policy is bought by transferring funds under the Reserve Bank of India’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS).

⦁ This can also happen when a buyer uses undisclosed funds lying abroad to pay the premium, and therefore chooses not to declare the investment.

Social commerce startups make hay, rake in $554m this year

Social commerce startups have raked in $554 million this year as of July 16, a 7x increase from last year and the highest ever since 2015, reports The Economic Times sourcing data from Venture Intelligence.

In India, the reseller model — where community influencers curate and sell products in their respective communities — has found the most success.⦁ Messaging and social apps are considered as a fulcrum to social commerce platforms.⦁ Startups are providing incentives and spending significant resources to train these micro-influencers to drive sales.⦁ Social commerce will unlock tier-II and III markets and reach low-margin categories in fast moving consumer goods and groceries.⦁ It reaches where large ecommerce platforms have not done so far.

⦁ It boosts the overall ecommerce sector.

Bankers pocket a tidy sum in fees from Zomato IPO

Investment bankers handling Zomato Ltd’s Rs 9,375 crore IPO earned Rs 229 crore in fees, Mint reports, making it one of the biggest payouts for any Indian IPO.This was a first-of-its-kind IPO in the Indian market of a leading tech company.⦁ It needed substantial effort from advisors in preparation of the prospectus and working with the regulator to get approval for the deal.⦁ It needed extensive marketing in overseas markets to get marquee investors, as is clearly visible from the anchor book of the IPO.⦁ Zomato was advised by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Citi.

⦁ The fees paid by Zomato to the five bankers far exceeded every other Rs 5,000-crore-plus IPO.

STT collections buck the trend in the Centre’s tax receipts in June quarter

The Centre’s collection from the securities transaction tax (STT) has bucked the sluggish trend in receipts from corporate, income and GST, Mint reports.

It shows a potential for further upswing in FY22.⦁ STT collection is emerging as a high growth revenue source.⦁ However, this is from a smaller base than corporate and personal income taxes.⦁ Revenue trend from STT shows the equity market boom during the pandemic has benefited the exchequer.

The receipts: STT receipts grew 37 percent in FY21 to Rs 16,927 crore from the year-ago period, while corporate tax receipts contracted 18 percent and personal income tax by 2 percent, dented by the pandemic.

Dubai billionaire sues BoB, EY in New York court

Dubai-based billionaire BR Shetty has sued Bank of Baroda (BoB) and audit firm Ernst & Young (EY) in a New York court, Business Standard reports.

Shetty accused them of ignoring fictitious and fraudulent transactions that resulted in NMC Healthcare going bankrupt.⦁ Shetty is seeking $8 billion in damages in the suit that also names the top management of NMC Healthcare, and Netherlands-based Credit Europe Bank.⦁ A top NMC Healthcare official said despite several meetings, senior BoB officials in India did not take remedial steps for fear of getting involved in an international ponzi scheme perpetrated by then senior management officials.

⦁ Dubai-based NMC was placed under bankruptcy in April last year, when more than $4 billion of hidden debt was discovered.

The Department of Commerce has flagged concerns over the valuation of companies under strategic divestment, Business Standard reports.

It cites the case of Neelachal Ispat Nigam.⦁ This has led to the government going back to the table on the method of valuing a public sector enterprise.The contention: The ministry said it is not the “generally adopted” approach followed by the government for divestment that involves sale of equity where debt is settled by the successful bidder.⦁ It also said that the standard approach followed by the government involves maximising equity value.⦁ Using the enterprise value approach would be moving away from this intent.

⦁ The proposed enterprise value approach may be “inappropriate” for NINL and could encourage low bids covering only a part of debt, leading to a suboptimal outcome.

I told Modi I am an admirer of Mrs Gandhi: Swraj Paul

Swraj Paul, 90, in a conversation with Business Standard said that his biggest business today is in America; next is India, where they are mostly suppliers to the motorcar industry.⦁ He also said when he met Narendra Modi for the first time after he became prime minister "I told him I am an admirer of Mrs Gandhi. He appreciated it."⦁ But he said he is a broken person with the loss of several of his family members including three brothers, two sisters, two children and one nephew.⦁ What he says: Our companies in the US posted record profits for the first six months of the year.⦁ The Angad Arts Hotel (named after his son) in St Louis (Missouri) is doing very well.⦁ We have invested $200 million in joint venture property development in the same city.

⦁ And we have set up a plant to make heavy-duty, 150-tonne trailers. We are the second largest manufacturers of trailers in the US.

‘Discount broking industry is getting overcrowded’

Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa.com, one of the first and the largest discount broking firms in the country, tells Business Standard in an interview that this is the first time retail participation has touched 65-70 percent of exchange turnover, helped by the rally and a flurry of good quality IPOs.

There has been a tectonic shift in the broking industry in the last 18 months.⦁ Five large discount brokers have already garnered 70-75 percent of market share.⦁ Discount broking industry is getting overcrowded.⦁ In any digital ecosystem, typically two-three top players take away the major market share.The margins may remain subdued depending on business strategy.⦁ The beauty of digital business is that one starts getting operating leverage once the threshold level is crossed.⦁ Since the industry is in the booming phase, the threshold may be round-the-corner.⦁ 5paisa added almost 800,000 new customers, about 200 percent growth over 2020-21 .

The IPO frenzy will continue and the retail participation will be healthy.

5-6 percent LIC stake may be on offer in 1st go

The government may choose to sell shares in the Life Insurance Corp of India in two stages, given the size of the sale, Hindustan Times reports.

It may offer 5-6 percent of the company’s equity through a large IPO.⦁ Then, follow up the following year with a follow-on public offer for 4-5 percent.⦁ The idea was to leave enough liquidity and appetite in the market for issues of others, including start-ups.⦁ The estimated value of LIC is expected to be around Rs 12-15 lakh crore.

⦁ An IPO of 10 percent would mean the size of the offering would be around Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which is unprecedented.

High Covid positivity rates in States like Kerala, Manipur, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya with weekly positivity significantly above 10 percent is a major cause of concern, says The Times of India.

Even as the overall Covid positivity rate has been less than 3 percent for over a month now, the Centre says this may trigger the next wave in the absence of stringent micro-level containment.⦁ These are also among the top States, along with Maharashtra, witnessing a rise in active cases.⦁ While 47 districts have above 10 percent positivity, in 55 it is ranging between 5-10 percent.

⦁ The Centre has advised these States and districts to focus on aggressive testing and containment measures.

Reforms galore since ’91, but execution weak: Jalan

A veteran policymaker, Bimal Jalan, a former Reserve Bank of India governor and ex-finance secretary, says in an interview with The Times of India that India has introduced enough reforms, and now the focus should be on implementation on the ground.

There is no doubt the 1991 liberalisation was extremely positive.⦁ It had the complete support of politicians. Then PM Narasimha Rao, and later Atal Bihari Vajpayee, completely reformed the economy.⦁ The opposition must have been from the corporate sector.⦁ There was a limited number of corporates who could not withstand competition.For the next 30 years: There are many things that we announce, but the implementation is very weak.⦁ About 80 percent of government expenditure is on the administrative setup.⦁ We have so many ministries and all of them would have a large staff who have to be paid their salaries.⦁ So, the amount of money that you can invest to help below-poverty line people would be much less.⦁ Yes, expenditure reforms should be the focus.

⦁ Governments should make policies, but the execution should be left to private and public sectors.

India tough place for biz: US report

The US State department has said that India remains a challenging place to do business, The Times of India reports. Why it's important: It is despite some of the reform measures, such as labour and farm laws, initiated by the government.

New protectionist measures, including increased tariffs.⦁ Procurement rules that limit competitive choices.⦁ Sanitary and phytosanitary measures not based on science.⦁ Indian-specific standards not aligned with international standards, effectively closed off producers from global supply chains and restricted the expansion in bilateral trade.⦁ The stand is in line with the US government stance on multiple issues with the India too accusing Washington of maintaining several restrictions.A major area of worry: The data localisation and storage requirements.⦁ Similarly, it was critical of the Personal Data Protection Bill.⦁ The other area of concern is the equalisation levy on tech companies, where the US had threatened retaliatory action.⦁ It also flagged the retrospective tax issue