Government may sell green bonds in second half of 2022-23

The central government is likely to launch green bonds in the second half of the current fiscal year, which may offer better yields compared with regular bonds of corresponding maturity, or bundle in some incentives to make them attractive. The Centre and the Reserve Bank of India are expected to finalize the framework for sovereign green bonds in a few months.

Why it’s important: The proposed bonds will mobilize funds for green infrastructure. A major part of the proceeds will be dedicated to the renewable energy sector. The issuance will help in India’s energy transition from fossil fuels.

Bandhan consortium leads race to purchase IDFC Mutual fund

A consortium led by Bandhan Financial Holdings, the promoter of Bandhan Bank, is in pole position to win the bid for IDFC’s mutual fund business in a deal valued at about Rs 45 billion, trumping an Invesco-led consortium. The Bandhan consortium includes Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and local PE firm ChrysCapital. The deal is likely to be sealed at the parent company’s board meeting on Wednesday.

Why it’s important: The acquisition will expand Bandhan’s footprint in the financial services sector. It had earlier said it wanted to enter mutual funds and life insurance to offer customers a wider range of services. Since banks are not allowed to venture into other businesses, the holding firm will be used for such operations.

Centre unlikely to dilute LIC stake for two years after IPO

The government is unlikely to reduce its shareholding in the Life Insurance Corporation of India for at least 2 years after the insurer’s listing because such a move could affect returns for investors participating in the mega initial public offering. The government’s stance was communicated to prospective investors during roadshows after many of them sought clarity on the Centre’s plan for lowering its shareholding in the insurer to meet the minimum public shareholding norms

Why it’s important: An assurance to not dilute stake will make the mega IPO more attractive to investors. The offer, delayed due to adverse market conditions, is expected to launch soon as volatility has reduced in India’s stock markets.

Dailyhunt raises $805 million at a valuation of $5 billion

VerSe Innovation, the operator of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video app Josh, raised $805 million at a valuation of around $5 billion, 1.5 times increase in less than three months. CPP Investments led the latest round with $425 million, and new investors like Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital, Sumeru Ventures, and existing investors Sofina Group and Baillie Gifford also joined the funding.

Why it’s important: The funding comes at a time when stocks of newly listed tech firms have taken a beating, and heavily funded startups may lose their unicorn status due to concerns triggered by geopolitical uncertainties.

GST panel to see whether companies are passing on tax cut benefits

A ministerial committee led by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai working on the restructuring of goods and services tax rates will also examine whether companies passed on rate cuts in the past before recommending changes to tax slabs. This is to ensure that fresh rate changes are framed without causing undue hardship to consumers.

Why it’s important: The GST panel is concerned with undue profiteering by firms. It fears that the benefits of tax cuts might be pocketed by some businesses, while the burden of any increase are borne by consumers.

Airlines in talks with government to remove ceilings on airfares

The government has started discussions with airline companies about the removal of price bands for passenger fares. The talks have started after some carriers renewed their demand to remove the pricing caps, saying the regulation was hindering a recovery in domestic air traffic.

Why it’s important: The aviation sector took a massive hit due to travel restrictions during the Covid pandemic. Higher airfares would hit passengers but could help the firms to recover faster in a highly competitive market.

Enforcement Directorate summons Google execs on app-based instant loan fraud

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, has summoned senior executives of Google, and sought a detailed list of micro-lending apps operational in the country as part of its ongoing investigation into instant app-based loan frauds. The agency suspects that thousands of crores have been remitted outside India through these apps.

Why it’s important: The Enforcement Directorate is investigating 38 non-banking financial companies and over 300 fintech firms under the anti-money laundering law on financing using mobile apps and seeking high interests from defaulters. Many gullible customers have fallen victim to such instant loan frauds.

Costlier natural gas pushes up retail prices of CNG and PNG

The recent doubling of the domestic natural gas price will make CNG dearer by Rs 16 per kg and piped kitchen gas by Rs 10 per standard cubic meter, adding to the sharp rises seen in the past six months. The local natural gas price increased 110% to $6.1 per metric million British thermal unit from April 1. Since then, city gas companies have taken some hikes but more could be in the offing.

Why it’s important: The rise in prices, which is taking place when auto fuel prices are increasing sharply, will feed into the already high retail inflation in the country, which will likely impact household budgets and may even affect the nascent economic recovery.

India to now focus on free trade pact with Gulf nations

After entering into comprehensive trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Australia, India is set to begin deeper engagements with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as early as May-June to finalize a free trade agreement with the group of nations that include six countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Why it’s important: Since the council is India’s six largest trading partner, the easing of tariffs due to a free trade pact could spell significant benefits. India’s exports with the six nations stood at $34.86 billion during April-January, while imports were at $86.95 billion.

Domestic mutual funds continue to bet heavily on equities

Gross purchase by local mutual funds worth Rs 1.3 trillion in March was a record for a single month, data from the market regulator show. The investments surpassed the previous peak of Rs 1.2 trillion in March 2020, when domestic funds sought to benefit from the market meltdown during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Why it’s important: The rising clout of the local funds has moderated the volatility in Indian equities during the periods of heavy selling by overseas funds. As a result, Indian equities have outperformed global equities and the emerging markets.