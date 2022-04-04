Reserve Bank may hold rates, raise inflation forecast

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged in its monetary policy committee meeting to be held this week. The monetary policy stance is likely to remain accommodative, economists said. However, the central bank could raise its inflation forecast of 4.5 percent for the financial year that began on April 1.

Why it’s important: Although auto fuel prices are costlier by Rs 8 per liter in less than two weeks that will push up inflation, the Reserve Bank will hold interest rates to continue to boost growth. As commodity and crude oil prices rise on geopolitical tensions, it remains to be seen for how long can the central bank retain its accommodative stance.

Record margins are offsetting losses of oil refiners

The squeeze in diesel supplies due to the Ukraine war has pushed benchmark Singapore gross refining margins to record levels, helping Indian refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance Industries offset fuel marketing losses. The margin between crude and the products (cracks) has scaled new highs, resulting in windfall profits for refiners. Diesel cracks have risen to $30 per barrel, up from $13-18 a year ago.

Why it’s important: This quarter may see gross reefing margins at around $10 per barrel for most refineries. If this continues for another three months, refiners will recoup their losses in the last couple of months. With crude oil at around $100 per barrel, petrol and diesel prices need to rise by Rs 9 and Rs 8 per liter, respectively, to maintain marketing margins of Rs 4 per liter.

Income in the US by Indians to come under income-tax scanner

Indians with undisclosed income in the US may face proceedings under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, in the current financial year. Those named in global leaks may be searched, issued notices, and prosecuted, according to an internal action plan of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Why it’s important: The direct tax authority has rolled out an aggressive target and timeline to investigate tax evasion, especially those involving undisclosed foreign assets. Its action plan disseminated to tax officials across the country directed them to probe the cases detected during the verification of data received on or after April 1, 2022, under various international laws and guidelines.

Lenders to Future Group in talks to sell assets to recover dues

Lenders to the debt-laden Future Group are in discussions with at least five entities to auction assets of the group’s flagship Future Retail for more than Rs 50 billion. The talks could give buyers access to the assets in Future Retail’s Big Bazaar stores that are now under the control of Reliance Industries.

Why it’s important: The deal, besides enabling lenders to recover a substantial portion of their dues, will potentially clear the way for Reliance Industries to restart retail operations at the 950-odd Big Bazaar stores under its control as the charge on the assets inside the stores will be removed.

FICCI estimates GDP growth at 7.4 percent in 2022-23, expects rate hike in second half

India's GDP is projected to grow at 7.4 percent in 2022-23 with rising prices due to tha war in eastern Europe posing the biggest challenge to global economic recovery, industry lobby FICCI’s Economic Outlook Survey has said. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to start a rate hike cycle in the second half of 2022, while a repo rate hike of 50-75 basis points is expected by the end of the current fiscal year. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Why it’s important: The industry group said the downside risks to growth remain high as the threat from the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t gone away and the Ukraine war is continuing. The growth predictions are in line with other agencies are expecting as well.

India ready to help countries facing food grain shortage

India is ready to support any nation facing a scarcity of food grains and unavailability of adequate goods and services of any nature, commerce minister Piyush Goyal has said. His statement came amid a shortage in global wheat output and supply-chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Why it’s important: there are fears that the wheat harvest in Ukraine will be affected due to war, which will impact global supplies as it is a big producer. India with its large stockpile of cereals could step into the breach, earning goodwill along the way.

Capital expenditure picks up pace, yet to attain pre-pandemic momentum

New projects worth Rs 5.1 trillion were announced in the three months ended March, a 54 percent increase from the preceding quarter and more than double from a year ago, as economic activity continued to recover, provisional data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed. Project announcements also ended on a high note for 2021-22, picking up by 70 percent to Rs 14.3 trillion after dropping to a 17-year low in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

Why it’s important: The government’s focus on capital spending has set the trend of crowding in private investment, which is important is the nascent economic recovery is to sustain.

Merchandise exports touch record $418 billion in 2021-22

Lifted by export of petroleum products, engineering goods, gems and jewelry and chemicals, India's goods exports rose to a record $418 billion in 2021-22, compared with $291.8 billion in the previous financial year, according to data released by the commerce ministry.

Why it’s important: The growth has occurred in sectors that has smaller enterprises and involves the agriculture sector. Wheat exports are likely to exceed 10 million tons in 2022-23 as supplies from Ukraine and Russia are likely to be disrupted. Labor-intensive sectors are contributing to the exports baskets, which is good news for a country like India.

Sembcorp, Enfinity, JSW Group in final race to buy Mytrah Energy

Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries, Enfinity Global and the JSW Group have been shortlisted to acquire green energy producer Mytrah Energy India in a deal potentially worth around $2 billion in enterprise value. Mytrah has an operational portfolio of 2.3 GW, which includes 1.7GW of wind and around 535MW of solar power. It has 700MW of projects under development.

Why it’s important: There is growing interest in India’s green energy space. The renewed interest in Mytrah Energy follows an Andhra Pradesh high court ruling in favor of renewable energy developers after the state decided to reopen renewable energy contracts.

Durables and auto makers prepare for robust sales on good harvest

Automotive and consumer appliance firms are hoping for a sales bounty from the harvest season after two consecutive dry spells in 2020 and 2021. Manufacturers and retailers of cars, two-wheelers, and consumer appliances said they have seen demand pick up on an annualized basis at a rapid pace across categories. The demand for air conditioners, refrigerators, and other consumer durables is expected to surpass pre-Covid levels and grow at 20-25 percent.

: Rural demand is a key indicator of the economy’s health. Once it rebounds, it will provide positive cues to other sectors that will then feed into India’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.