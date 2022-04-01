A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Lower growth expected in crypto industry in 2022-23 as new tax kicks in

Retail investors and crypto trading platforms are bracing for slower growth in 2022-23 as the new tax regime governing virtual digital assets comes into effect. Retail investors have squared off their positions to set off any losses they may have incurred during the previous financial year. Indian now requires traders to pay a flat 30 percent tax on gains made on Virtual digital assets. Retail investors will not be able to set off losses incurred against crypto coins, claim expenses or acquisition costs, or benefit from a reduced slab for long-term capital gains, under the new tax regime.

Why it’s important: There was high investor interest in crypto assets in India in the past two years, which is likely to cool as the new tax regime starts. In 2021 alone, India’s top 5-6 crypto platforms clocked $70-100 billion in trading volume. That volume could shrink by 20-50 percent this year.

India’s family-owned businesses increase share in market capitalisation

India’s big family business groups continued to prosper. The big three business groups in terms of market capitalization — the Tatas, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, and Adani Group —together accounted for 34.2 percent of the combined market capitalization of all family-owned enterprises in the country, up from 31 percent at the end of March 2021. The big three business groups had a combined market capitalization of Rs 54.45 trillion on Thursday, up 44.2 percent from the Rs 37.6 trillion at the end of March 2021. The combined market capitalization of listed companies was up 24.7 percent during the period to Rs 247.2 trillion, while that for family-owned listed firms increased 31.4 percent to Rs 159.15 trillion.

Why it’s important: Family-owned businesses have traditionally done well in India. Their performance has improved since the pandemic and they continue to dominate the market capitalization landscape, reflecting the faith investors repose on them.

Base price for IPL media rights doubles to Rs 329 billion in five years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has pegged the base price for the combined Indian Premier League media rights at Rs 328.9 billion, nearly double the Rs 163.47 billion Star Disney paid five years ago. Intense competition is expected to raise the final price to hit Rs 400-500 billion.

Why it’s important: At these levels, there is not profit-and-loss logic at play, underlining the importance of advertising in IPL in a cricket crazy nation. It is more about what premium broadcasting companies are ready to spend to garner market share.

Russia offers to sell crude oil to India at big discount

Russia is offering India steep discounts on the direct sale of oil. The sanctions-hit nation is offering its flagship Urals grade to India at discounts of as much as $35 a barrel on prices before the war to lure India to lift more shipments. Headline Brent prices have risen about $10 since then, implying an even larger reduction from current prices. Russia wants India to take 15 million barrels contracted for this year just to begin with.

Why it’s important: Russia has started feeling the pinch as mounting international pressure lowers the appetite for its oil barrels elsewhere following the invasion of Ukraine. India stands to benefit but the volumes are a small fraction of the country’s crude imports.

Future Enterprises fail to repay loans worth Rs 28.88 billion

Future Enterprises failed to make a scheduled payment of Rs 28.88 billion to lenders on March 31 according to agreed terms of the onetime restructuring deal signed with lenders last April. To prevent the account from being classified as a non-performing loan, Future will have to pay the amount during a one-month curative period. Future Enterprises’ total dues now stand at a little over Rs 30 billion.

Why it’s important: Future Enterprises, the holding company of Future Group, has outstanding debt of about Rs 50 billion. Flagship Future Retail has also defaulted on Rs 34.95 billion due last December, after which lenders have decided to seek recovery under India’s bankruptcy code.

Government to borrow 59 percent of 2022-23 debt target in first half

The Central government plans to borrow Rs 8.45 trillion from the bond markets between April and September of 2022-23 financial year to fund the revenue gap for reviving the economy, the finance ministry has said. It will be around 59 percent of the lowered full-year gross borrowing target of Rs 14.31 trillion.

Why it’s important: At 59 percent of the full-year target, the borrowing in the first half of 2022-23 will be slightly less front-loaded than in previous years. The norm has been to borrow 60-63 percent in the past few years.

Tax department to close proceedings on Mukesh Ambani family case

The income-tax department has closed the proceedings against members of Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani’s family under the provisions of Black Money Act, initiated by the department in 2019 for alleged undisclosed foreign income and assets. The matter was time-barred with an end date of March 31. The Ambani family had refuted all charges.

Why it’s important: Four separate final assessment orders have been passed under the law in the case relating to Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani and their three children. The assessment orders were issued without any tax additions, leading to closure of the case.

Shapoorji Pallonji repays debt worth Rs 124.5 billion ahead of deadline

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, the holding company of SP group, has repaid Rs 124.5 billion to its lenders to exit the one-time resolution plan earlier than its scheduled deadline. The company’s one-time resolution of debt was unanimously implemented on March 31 last year by all its lenders after construction activities came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Why it’s important: The resolution plan had sought a two-year extension of repayment deadlines that did not involve a haircut for any lender. The accelerated repayment was enabled by the Mistry family infusing over Rs 51 billion into the company last year.

Bain Capital to acquire 25 percent of IIFL Wealth for $485.6 million

Bain Capital has agreed to buy a 24.98 percent stake in IIFL Wealth Management for Rs 36.8 billion. The deal will see existing investors General Atlantic, and Fairfax India Holdings Corporation pare their stakes in IIFL Wealth, part of the financial services firm IIFL Group.

Why it’s important: This deal would be the third major acquisition of an Indian private wealth manager by a global private equity firm. It also underlines that deal activity has intensified in India’s private wealth management industry.

Follow on offer of Ruchi Soya goes through although 9.7 shares pull out

About 14,583 applications with 9.74 million shares made in the Ruchi Soya Industries’ follow-on offer were cancelled in the two-day withdrawal window provided by the stock exchanges after. The overall subscription declined from 3. 6 times to 3. 4 times. Although mutual funds did not cancel any of their applications, foreign portfolio investors withdrew 7.2 million out of 7.5 million, or 97 percent of their bids. Retail investors withdrew only 570,000 bids while wealthy individuals cancelled 1.3 million shares, a little over 1 percent.

Overseas investors have shown little faith in the palm oil firm, but domestic investors thought otherwise. In a rare move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has earlier directed Ruchi Soya to allow retail investors to withdraw their applications.