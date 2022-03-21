Suzuki to invest Rs 104 billion in India to boost electric vehicles business

Suzuki Motor Corp, parent of Maruti Suzuki India, has said it will invest Rs 104.4 billion to produce electric vehicles and batteries in Gujarat. Of this, Rs 31 billion will be used to increase manufacturing capacity at Suzuki Motor Gujarat by 2025, and Rs 73 billion will be used to build a factory to make batteries in 2026. The remaining money will be used to set up a vehicle recycling plant by Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu that will begin operations in 2025, Suzuki said in regulatory filings.

Why it’s important: The big push by the parent of India’s largest carmaker could drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the Indian market. The investment by Suzuki is expected to insulate shareholders of Maruti Suzuki from the risks on returns from the electric vehicles market.

Automakers, electronics firms to reduce output on component shortage

Indian companies making consumer electronics and automobiles may trim production from April because supplies of components from China and Hong Kong have dried up in the past week or so. Consumer electronic firms could be compelled to cut production from next month while companies importing finished goods from China may face inventory shortages. Automakers are also considering options as China is one of the largest component sourcing markets.

Why it’s important: China has a stringent zero Covid policy and has been imposing lockdowns to prevent a surge in infections. The resulting supply disruption will hit production in India, prolonging the pain in the electronics and auto sectors, which were hoping for a revival in sales.

Exporters looking at alternate routes to Russia and neighbouring countries

India’s exporters are looking at backup routes to send shipments to the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia, as war rages in Ukraine. They are exploring three routes — the China route using Qingdao port; the International North-South Transport Corridor route that connects Mumbai to Moscow via Iran and Azerbaijan; and the route between Hamburg in Germany and Poti port in Georgia.

Why it’s important: The main shipping lines that run through the Black Sea to Russia are suspended due to the Ukraine war. Russia and Ukraine account for around 80 percent of India's exports to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Lenders to Future Retail to approach debt recovery and bankruptcy tribunals

Banks that have lent to Future Retail have abandoned plans to take the company to the courts on account of the unapproved transfer of hundreds of its stores to Reliance Retail. They are likely to enforce their rights through the debt recovery and bankruptcy tribunals instead. Loans to Future Retail were classified non-performing in January after the beleaguered firm missed its repayment schedule.

Why it’s important: The change in the lenders’ approach happened after Future Retail claimed it was unaware of the takeover by Reliance. The banks believe suing the firm will only create further complications and delay recovery of their money.

Wait for mega LIC IPO launch may get longer due to subdued market outlook

Since the Ukraine war has led to market volatility on a global scale worldwide, the launch of the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India may get further delayed as experience shows the success of mega IPOs depends a lot on timing. Fears of more rate hikes by the US Fed have also dimmed the outlook for the domestic market.

Why it’s important: An analysis by Mint of the 10 biggest IPOs in the past that together raised Rs 1.1 trillion were well-timed. Six of the 10 were launched when the benchmark index climbed more than 1 percent in the month before the IPO. That has not been the case in India in recent months.

TataNeu app to launch on April 7, offer multicategory loyalty discounts

TataNeu, the consumer-facing app from the Tata group, will be launched on April 7, initially through the invitation only route. The app will offer a multicategory loyalty program that will work across Tata products and services available on the platform. The rewards will be called NeuCoins.

Why it’s important: The multicategory loyalty points that lead to discounts will be a first in the Indian online retail market. India’s online retail sector will have to brace for increased competition for market share in the coming months.

Blackstone frontrunner to buy Aurobindo’s injectables business

Private equity firm Blackstone has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the wholly owned injectables unit of Aurobindo Pharma, valuing the business at around Rs 260-300 billion ($3. 4-4 billion). The acquisition is likely to see Aurobindo being split into two, with the injectables business, Eugia Pharma Specialities, getting demerged into a separate listed company.

Why it’s important: This deal would be the biggest in the injectables space that has been witnessing robust growth in recent years. The contours of the deal and valuations are expected to be decided by the middle of April.

Top GST slabs could be merged to 15 percent, no change in minimum levy

A panel of state ministers established to suggest changes to the rate structure of the Goods and Services Tax may propose a single 15 percent levy by merging the 12 and 18 percent slabs. There could be no increase in the threshold rate of 5 percent to 8 percent as there are concerns over high inflation.

Why it’s important: the panel was set up to rationalise indirect tax rates in India. It has been tasked to review exempt goods to expand the tax base, suggest changes to simplify the rate structure and garner the required resources. The move to simplify the rate slabs is long overdue.

New properties may get costlier by 5 to 10 percent on rising input costs

A sharp rise in the input costs of steel, cement and other material required to build houses, realtors have started increasing property prices. Steel prices have shot up by 25 percent in the past month and cement prices have gone up by 15 percent in the past 40-45 days. The price rise has not impacted sales so far, developers said.

Why it’s important: Property developers have little choice but to raise prices as input costs have been rising, particularly after war broke out in eastern Europe. As the rise in household incomes has stalled due to the pandemic, demand in the residential segment may fall, hurting the recovery in the real estate sector.

Government looking to classify cryptocurrencies under indirect tax law

The central government is working to classify cryptocurrency as goods or services under the Goods and Services Tax law so that it can levy taxes on the entire value of transactions. Currently, 18 percent GST is levied on service provided by crypto exchanges.

The legal status of cryptocurrencies remains uncertain in India. To garner revenues from the high investor interest in cryptos, tax officials could view them as lotteries and place a tax slab of 28 percent on the entire value. Higher taxes could dampen investor enthusiasm.