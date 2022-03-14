Equities to remain volatile as US Fed meets and war rages in Ukraine

India’s stock markets are expected to remain jittery as the US Federal Reserve meets to consider raising benchmark interest rates on March 15 as inflation rose in that country to the highest in forty years. Investors also remain cagey as there’s no resolution in sight on the conflict unleased in Ukraine by Russia.

Why it’s important: The Sensex and Nifty indices have recovered from the early losses when Russia invaded Ukraine and crude oil prices skyrocketed. In the past one week, the gauges have recovered strongly by over 2 percent. That might change swiftly if there are any negative triggers.

Indian government may have to foot higher fertilizer bill due to Ukraine war

The military conflict in eastern Europe could further inflate the central government’s fertilizer subsidy burden for the current financial year ending in March 31. The fertilizer subsidy bill for 2021-22 has already been revised to Rs 1.4 trillion from a budgeted Rs 795.3 billion and may rise by another Rs100 to Rs 150 billion.

Why it’s important: Commodity prices continue to rise globally. Any substantial upward revision of the fertilizer subsidy bill will upset the government’s budgetary math as it will have repercussions on other allocations as well. War can be costly even to bystanders.

Adverse market sentiment to delay launch of LIC’s share sale

It is now highly unlikely that the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, already approved by the capital markets regulator, will be launched in March as investor sentiment remains adverse due to war in Ukraine. The government has decided to push the IPO to at least April, officials said.

Why it’s important: The timing of the mega share sale through which the central government aims to raise around Rs 750 billion is extremely important. The window to launch to IPO remains open till May 12, and will require fresh approvals if it is pushed beyond that date.

Algorithm to decide reopening of income-tax assessments

The Income Tax department has begun reopening old assessments through INSIGHT, a portal that throws up the names of tax dodgers following an algorithmic scanning of a mountain of data. The new rule, which came into effect from 2021-22, compels the taxman to hold his hands on past tax assessment till the algo says some income in a certain year had escaped taxation.

Why it’s important: The reliance on a computer algorithm has a certain degree of randomness, tax officials say. The taxmen are also racing against time because they must issue notice before March 31, after which many cases will become time barred. Taxpayers also get a week to file response before being sent a reassessment notice.

India exploring Chinese yuan option to buy discounted Russian crude

As trade with Russia has become difficult because the US and its European allies have hit the country with sanctions for its aggression against Ukraine, India is considering a possibility to use China’s yuan as a reference currency to value the rupee-ruble trade mechanism to buy crude oil from Russia at a discounted rate to cool inflationary pressures.

Why it’s important: Policymakers in India are worried about the surging cost of crude oil that is ruling at over $110 a barrel. Since the country depends heavily on imported crude, higher prices will fuel the already high inflation in the country, possibly derailing a nascent economic recovery.

Global finance companies in race to buy assets of Reliance Capital

Some of the world’s biggest global financial firms, including Blackstone, KKR & Co, and Brookfield Asset Management, have submitted their expressions of interest for Reliance Capital and its assets. The financial arms of the Piramal, Adani, and Poonawala groups are also in the race.

Why it’s important: Most bidders are seeking to buy the entire company that went bankrupt some time ago. Many among its associated firms are deeply in the red. The shortlisted firms will be asked to submit financial bids by May 5.

Finance ministry preparing consultation paper on crypto assets

India’s finance ministry is working on a consultation paper to devise a domestic regulatory framework on how to deal with digital assets. It is taking the advice of several global institutions like the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and the Financial Stability Board. The ministry may invite public comments on it in six months’ time.

Why it’s important: India at present lacks a framework to regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The Reserve Bank of India has expressed strong reservations against permitting cryptocurrencies. However, interest among domestic investors on crypto remain high and the government has recently decided to tax digital transactions.

India, Australia to ink interim free trade agreement in March

India and Australia are likely to sign an interim free trade pact on March 21, which would allow easier market access for Indian pharmaceutical products, besides duty concessions on gems, jewelry, and textiles. It may also offer concessions in the fields of education, tourism, health, and renewable energy. Australia is likely to get tariff cuts on premium wines that do not compete with domestic winemakers.

Why it’s important: The India-Australia interim trade deal would follow the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative by India, Japan and Australia to reduce dependence on China. The deal is also aimed at bridging the trade gap between New Delhi and Canberra, which has more than doubled to $6.46 billion in favor of Australia.

Railways financing arm to raise Rs 84.4 billion from Japanese lenders

The Indian Railways Finance Corp is set to raise $1. 1 billion, or about ¥130 billion, through a yen-denominated syndicated offshore loan. Japanese lenders Mizuho Bank, MUFG and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are likely to sign a pact for the loan around Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s India visit this week. In January, the financier to Indian Railways had raised $500 million through offshore green bonds.

Why it’s important: The money raised through the overseas loan will be used to finance the eco-friendly initiatives of the Indian Railways, which include electrification of its rail tracks and addition of electric locomotives.

Vedanta, Jindal Power join race to acquire Srei group companies

The offer floated by the administrator appointed by the Reserve Bank of India for the resolution of Srei Equipment Finance and Srei Infrastructure Finance under the corporate insolvency resolution process has generated interest from investors, with 17 entities submitting expressions of interest, including Vedanta, Welspun group and Jindal Power.

: After the Reserve Bank of India superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance due to governance concerns and payment defaults, the administrator appointed by the central bank has been trying to improve asset quality to generate investor interest. He seems to have succeeded.