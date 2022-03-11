BJP to form government in four states, AAP sweeps Punjab

In the five states that elected new assemblies, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained its dominant position by winning in four, including the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh. The people in Punjab handed a massive mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party for the first time. The Samajwadi Party emerged as a strong opposition in Uttar Pradesh, but the Congress faced a rout virtually everywhere.

Why it’s important: Now that the current cycle of elections are over, political parties are expected to return to matters of governance. The mandate that was largely in favor of the BJP prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say the results presage the saffron outfit’s pole position in the 2024 general elections.

Indian stocks climb for third day on global cues, electoral verdict

A convincing victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in state assembly elections improved investor sentiment, sending equities higher for the third straight trading session. The upsurge was also helped by hopes of an early resolution to the war in Ukraine and a slight easing in the price of crude oil that slide to around $116 per barrel. Both the Sensex and the Nifty rose by over 1.5 percent.

Why it’s important: The promise of political stability was cheered by investors. The relief rally in equities continues after the markets tanked to their lowest in seven months on surging oil prices and war in Europe. But it is too soon to expect an end to volatility.

Large banks in India prepare digital push, led by SBI’s Yono

The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is planning to revamp its banking application by positioning it as a complete digital bank under a new brand called Only YONO. HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, is also working on a similar plan. Several other conventional banks are expected to follow suit as digitization gathers pace.

Why it’s important: Complete digital offerings by large banks will help them stay nimble and ahead of fintech startups. Digitization of banking services can lead to dramatic optimization of both cost and revenues, bolstering balance sheets.

Insurance companies buy stocks on wild market swings

Insurance firms in India, led by the Life Insurance Corporation of India, have stepped up their equity purchases as foreign portfolio investors maintain their selling spree. Since November last year, domestic institutional investors have bought equities worth Rs 1.53 trillion, of which about a third have been purchased by insurers.

Why it’s important: the domestic insurance sector has seen robust increase in revenue collection and premium income. As a result, they are flush with investible funds. LIC might have ramped up stock purchases to cushion the market against steep falls ahead of its IPO.

Government to help exim merchants to get better shipping access

The Directorate General of Shipping has formed a committee to help Indian exporters and importers to access shipping facilities in middle of a supply crunch in global shipping sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The committee will find suitable vessels for their requirement, the government said.

Why it’s important: India’s foreign trade, which was already impacted due to a shortage of containers and ships that has led to an increase in freight rates, is facing additional challenges as European ports are allowing passage to Russian ships and not accepting Russian containers.

Open Network Digital Commerce to start operation by August

The Open Network Digital Commerce, an initiative of the Indian government, will likely start operation by August and launch a pilot next month. Presently, firms such as PhonePe, Paytm, Microsoft, Tally, and the Federation of All Indian IT Associates, among others are in an advanced stage of integration with ONDC. Discussions are ongoing with more than 80 players across e-commerce to plug into the network, which include India Post, BHIM, Google Pay, Reliance Retail, and Samsung.

Why it’s important: The open network for trade intends to increase gross merchandise value of digital transactions from Rs 4.5 trillion a year to over Rs 7.5 trillion in the next five years. It also aims to to expand coverage of retailers using digital commerce from 15,000 to more than 2 million and expand the share of Indians buying online from 90 million users to more than 250 million in five years.

Credit card purchases decline by 7 percent in January after festive season ends

Credit card spending fell in January compared with the previous month, signaling the end of festive season splurge. Spending declined 7 percent sequentially to Rs 880 billion, according to an analysis by brokerage Motilala Oswal. Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the only lenders banks that did not see a drop. HDFC Bank saw a decline of 8 percent and SBI Cards recorded a 6 percent fall.

Why it’s important: The decline in spends is partly seasonal and partly due to increased curbs to arrest the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Spending is expected to pick up again provided consumer sentiment remains positive in the face of persistently high inflation.

Potential merger of PVR and Cinepolis cheered as viewers return to cinema halls

The stock of PVR, the country’s largest multiplex company by screens, has gained as much as 11 percent in the past four trading sessions amid a choppy market following news of a potential merger with Cinepolis. If the merger does take place, it will be timely as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes and movie theatres reopen across the country.

Why it’s important: Out of home entertainment is expected to revive as the end of the pandemic becomes evident. The merger of Cinepolis with PVR will further consolidate holdings in the sector by owning around 60 percent of screens and help PVR to strengthen revenue and gain market share.

Half of customers ready to change banks in next 12 months

Bank customers are an unhappy lot. As much as 50 percent of customers are willing to switch banks in the next 12 months, according to a survey by consultancy Bain and Company. Customers are willing to switch if they are offered a competitive product or service by another firm, including fintech companies.

Why it’s important: Conventional banks need to pull up their socks on retail services if they don’t want to lose customers to new age financial avatars. Financial services are expected to see a significant churn on the near future.

CBI questions SEBI officials on NSE co-location scam

Several officers of the Securities and Exchange Board of India have been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation regarding lapses in regulatory oversight at the National Stock Exchange of India over unequal access to its trading systems that unfairly benefited certain brokerages.

: The charges of misgovernance at India’s largest bourse by trading volumes seems to be holding up. Investigators need to bring the culprits to book to restore faith in the system. The probe has so far revealed that rot is quite deep.