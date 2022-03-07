Ukraine war may dampen India’s economic growth

India’s GDP could expand less than 8 percent in the 2022-23 financial year as supply disruptions and trade shocks from the Ukraine conflict, a surge in inflation in the next 6-8 months, fiscal pressures, and a widened current account deficit slow down the growth momentum. The Economic Survey had predicted 8-8.5 percent growth in the current year to March at the end of January, days after the International Monetary Fund pegged gross domestic product growth for 2022 at 7.1 percent.

Why it’s important: Economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is still at a nascent stage and the Ukraine war could derail that. Oil prices have already surged to their highest in more than a decade. There could be pain ahead if the conflict in Europe does not end soon.

CBI arrests former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case

After Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea was rejected by a special court on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange on Sunday night in the co-location case. She will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday.

Why it’s important: Sordid details of misgovernance at the NSE have emerged in recent weeks, with Ramkrishna at its centre. A February report by the capital markets regulator has shown that Ramkrishna took key decisions from 2013 to 2016 on the advice of a so-called Himalayan yogi. The accused are also facing charges of giving preferential and unfair access to some brokerages to the course’s trading system.

Sanctions in Russia may hit foreign investment in LIC’s IPO

Economic curbs against Russia and shutting out Russian banks from the Swift international payments system could hurt the participation of foreign institutional investors in the share sale of Life Insurance Corporation of India. The government still plans to sell a 5 percent stake in LIC by the end of March to raise Rs 750 billion that would go towards its already pared down asset sale target for the 2021-22 financial year.

Why it’s important: The largest IPO in India’s stock market history could be impacted as the Ukraine war has driven up oil prices and hammered stocks worldwide. There is now a question mark over the timing and success of the initial public offering. LIC is yet to decide on the offer price.

81 infrastructure projects to be monitored under Gati Shakti initiative

The Central government has identified 81 high-impact infrastructure projects for the Gati Shakti initiative, which will be closely monitored in 2022-23. Some 50 percent of these belong to the transport ministry and include major industrial corridors and the world’s largest BharatNet broadband project.

Why it’s important: The Central government has announced a big push for infrastructure in the budget for 2022-23 that envisages massive capital spending to stimulate the economy that has been recovering but could now be impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This could be the only tail wind in an uncertain near-term future.

PVR and Cinépolis India in advanced talks to merge

PVR, India’s largest multiplex cinema chain, and the local unit of Mexican company Cinépolis are in advanced merger talks. The deal is moving quickly toward fruition and will result in the combined firm owning more than 1,200 screens. The number of screens run by the next biggest entity, INOX Leisure, will be just about half of what the merged company would operate.

Why it’s important: The merger will reshape India’s film exhibition industry that saw its first phase of consolidation over the past decade and a half. The merger comes at a time when pandemic curbs have eased, and people are heading back to movie halls.

CredAvenue raises $137 million to emerge as newest unicorn

CredAvenue has raised a $137-million round led by New York-based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners at a valuation of $1.3 billion. With this fundraising, the fintech startup that connects enterprises with banks and other lenders, is the latest to join India’s unicorn club. In September, it raised $90 million.

Why it’s important: There is a lot of potential in the enterprise debt marketplace space. As the economy revives and businesses look to raise capital, fintech firms stand to benefit.

Wartime shortages and high oil prices to slam brakes for auto industry

Automakers in the country are bracing for renewed production disruptions as the Ukraine war threatens to squeeze supplies of critical inputs to make semiconductors, stretching a worldwide shortage that impacted output last year. Surging crude oil prices and rising raw material costs present fresh headwinds as well.

Why it’s important: Automobile sales have been subdued in India as the economy had started to slow down even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Just as the industry was looking to recover from the pandemic disruption, the Russian aggression into Ukraine has again plunged the sector into uncertainty.

Illegal activities of Chinese companies in India under scanner

The federal government has found several instances of illegal activities by Chinese business entities, either directly or through proxies, in sectors including telecom, higher education and small finance ever since a crackdown was launched against Chinese firms for alleged tax evasion. Several Chinese companies in India were found to be involved in tax evasions in recent months, according to an investigation launched by security and probe agencies.

Why it’s important: The alleged irregularities in the wide array of Chinese entities, ranging from telecom and higher education to small finance firms and social media, is a worrying sign. Enforcing strict compliance by authorities could be a strong deterrent.

Wheat exports to touch new record on supply squeeze in Russia, Ukraine

India’s wheat exports could touch a new record of 10 million tonne in 2022-23, up from a record seven million tons in the current financial year to March, as shipments from Russia and Ukraine, two big suppliers of the commodity, are disrupted due to the war between them.

Why it’s important: Earning from wheat by exporters could rise significantly if global market conditions remain choppy and the Indian government does not place curbs on outbound shipments. India has seen a bumper wheat harvest and its granaries have a large surplus.

India and Canada to discuss bilateral free trade on Friday

Trade minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart Mary Ng will meet in New Delhi on Friday to begin talks for a free trade agreement between the two nations. The negotiation for a comprehensive economic partnership is likely to cover investment and services. India could settle for an interim trade deal before progressing with a full pact.

India has recently signed a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates. A pact with Canada could boost trade with the North American country. Such bilateral pacts are assuming importance in recent times as the WTO system weakens.