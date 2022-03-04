Vodafone to raise Rs 145 billion from promoters and external investors

The board of Vodafone Idea has approved of a plan to raise a total of Rs 145 billion from its parents and external investors to revive operations in the ailing firm. Promoters Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group will infuse Rs 45 billion in the telecom operator via a preferential allotment. The company will raise an additional Rs 100 billion through equity, debt or a mix of both.

Why it’s important: The infusion by promoters will help the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea to better compete with larger rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. It will also make it easier for the telecom operator to raise additional funds from external investors.

Carlyle, Advent to acquire 10 percent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 37.5-45 billion

Private equity firms Carlyle and Advent International may invest Rs 37.5-45 billion in Yes Bank. The private sector lender is in talks with the private equity investors to raise a total of between Rs 75 and 11.2 billion of growth capital to bolster its balance sheet.

Why it’s important: The private lender has been making efforts to raise funds two years after the banking regulator put it under stewardship of the State Bank of India to hold back a potential run on its deposits. The troubled bank has been unsuccessful in attracting investors so far.

Amazon and Future agree to talk to end legal tussle

After the Supreme Court, on March 3, gave the Future Group and Amazon time till March 15 to explore a settlement to their legal disputes, the two companies have agreed to discuss their conflict over reliance Industries acquiring retail assets of Future Group. The apex court said the two sides could take 10 days to try to arrive at a solution.

Why it’s important: Amazon has approached various courts and tribunals to block an August 2020 deal between Future Group and Reliance Industries through which Reliance acquires Future’s retail assets for Rs 247.13 billion. Amazon has now said it will not file any fresh proceedings against the Future Group while the talks are underway.

Income tax authorities accuse Chinese telecom firm of evading taxes

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei may have evaded taxes in India by cooking its books over several years. The alleged attempt to reduce taxable income through various expenses that lacked financial rationale was discovered during February’s searches at the firm’s premises. The income tax department said the group failed to provide justification for claims of expenses under provisions for obsolescence, warranty, debts or loans and advances in a statement that did not specifically name the Chinese company.

Why it’s important: India has in recent times placed Chinese firms under increasing scrutiny in India as part of an economic response against China after the 2020 border clashes in Ladakh. The tax department on February 15 conducted search and seizure operations on Huawei in Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru in business premises and residences of its top executives. Earlier, the country issued a tax demand of Rs 6.53 billion to Xiaomi Technology because it allegedly did not include royalty and licence fees in the value of its imports.

Pricing regulator may allow 10 percent price hike of 800 key drugs

In what could be the highest-ever hike allowed for drugs that are under price control, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority may allow a 10 percent rise in April. These drugs constitute approximately 17-18 percent of the Rs 1.6 trillion Indian pharma market. The regulator announces the quantum of jump pharma firms can take for price-controlled drugs in March every year, depending on the annual change in the wholesale price index.

Why it’s important: The steep rise would be in response to high factory gate inflation. In January, wholesale price inflation was 12.96 percent, compared with 2.51 percent in January 2021.

India explores alternative payment options for Russia trade

India is examining all possible payment mechanisms for continuing bilateral trade with Russia, including the process adopted to settle payments with Iran that faces sanctions from Western nations. The options include using foreign banks that don’t have operations in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia or routing payments through Russian banks unaffected by the curbs. Earlier, third-country banks were used to settle trade with Iran.

Why it’s important: Russian banks Sberbank and Gazprombank have been exempted from the Western sanctions because they are the main conduits of payment for the European Union’s gas and oil imports from Russia. Bilateral trade between India and Russia is about $10 billion, or 1.3 percent of India’s total trade.

Indian industry starting to feel the impact of war heat in Ukraine

The tremors from Russia’s war with Ukraine are being felt at home, with industrial sectors such as metals, oil and gas, cars and farm commodities worried about its effects. The rise in crude oil prices is also being watched by the Reserve Bank as that could significantly impact inflation in India. While the direct economic impact on India may be marginal, indirect effects on various sectors could be significant, experts said.

Why it’s important: Higher crude oil prices due to the war in Europe and a weaker rupee could make it difficult for the central bank to keep benchmark interest rates low because inflation may rise above its tolerance band, which will affect not only consumer demand but also raise borrowing costs for businesses.

Reliance Industries to set up electronics joint venture with US manufacturer

Reliance Industries will establish a joint venture with the US-based Sanmina Corp to build an electronics manufacturing hub in Chennai. Reliance Strategic Business Ventures will invest Rs 16.7 billion in new shares for a 50.1 percent stake in the venture, and Sanmina will hold the rest. The joint venture will be capitalised with $200 million to fund its growth.

Why it’s important: The joint venture with the world’s sixth largest electronics manufacturing services company is expected to give Reliance an edge in the 5G telecom market in India as it will be able to source its requirement for equipment as it prepares to roll out its 5G network. Reliance Jio is already the market leader in telecom.

Receipts from customs and excise duties decline sharply in December-January

Excise duty and customs collections shrank significantly in December and January from a year ago due to cuts in levies on fuel and edible oil imports. Gross tax revenue in January fell by 4.4 percent, led by a 24 percent decline in excise duty revenue and a 36 percent decline in customs duty collections, according to the controller general of accounts.

Why it’s important: the contraction in the customs and excise duties would be offset by the better-than-expected collection of goods and services tax. The central government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 in November to cushion the impact of rising crude oil prices. The reprieve could be temporary as crude prices have skyrocketed since the Ukraine war.

Funding infra projects could be affected on rising crude oil prices

With crude oil prices on the boil, there are worries over funding of infrastructure projects, especially roads and water. Rising energy prices may force the government to reduce the road and infrastructure cess once again to limit the impact on the prices of crude derivatives such as petrol and diesel. If that happens, it will reduce the cess collection for 2022-23 financial year, which will affect the funding for road projects.

The central government in its latest budget has placed an emphasis on state spending to stimulate the economy. A lion’s share of the government spending is on infrastructure. If it receives a setback, it could have a cascading effect on the nascent economic revival.