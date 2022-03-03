Equities slump as crude oil prices continue to rise steeply

Indian stocks declined again, and oil and commodity prices touched multi-year highs as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia continued to roil markets. The benchmark Sensex fell as much as 1,227 points (2.2 percent) before recouping and ending the day with a decline of 778 points, or 1.4 percent. The Nifty ended trading at 16,606 points, a fall of 1.1 percent. The price of Brent crude soared past $121 per barrel, the highest in 10 years.

Why it’s important: The bears are now in control of the stock market as the effects of war in Europe become palpable. Crude oil prices are soaring despite a release of emergency stock by the International Energy Agency. This is particularly worrying in India as it would fuel already high inflation that could hurt the nascent economic revival.

Market volatility may push back LIC IPO to next financial year

Although the government continues to market the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, a ministerial group is likely to meet on Friday to decide whether to defer it to the next fiscal year starting April, given the extreme volatility in the stock market as war rages in Ukraine and US Federal Reserve readies a rate hike, sucking liquidity.

Why it’s important: India’s largest insurer has filed draft offer documents for a 5 percent stake sale, expected to be the country’s biggest initial issue. Postponing the highly anticipated issue to the next financial year will majorly dent the government’s already pared down asset sale target for 2021-22.

BharatPe spat turns ugly as firm accuses Ashneer Grover of financial misconduct

For the first time in two months, when a falling out between BharatPe and cofounder Ashneer Grover came out in the open, the payments firm accused him and his family and relatives of misappropriating funds. “They syphoned money from the company’s account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles,” the company said.

Why it’s important: Grover has quit the fintech startup but that is unlikely to end the controversy. The fraud allegation against Grover and his associates are quite serious and could impact how the company treats his 8.5 percent shareholding.

Suzlon Energy to convert debt into equity for creditors

Indian lenders have agreed to a plan by wind energy firm Suzlon Energy to convert part of its debt of around Rs 41 billion into equity that would raise creditors’ stake to 35 percent, while promoter Tulsi Tanti’s share will decline to 12.7 percent from 16 percent. The company’s entire outstanding optional convertible debentures will be converted into equity shares.

Why it’s important: The company continues to battle for survival and post losses. The group’s net worth was a negative Rs 33.56 billion on December 31, it said in its quarterly results. There is doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern unless it arrives at a one-time settlement with its lenders.

India looking at payment alternatives after Western sanctions on Russia

The central government and the Reserve Bank are exploring alternative ways to process financial transactions involving Russian businesses, including routing payments through smaller Russian banks that do not come under the sanctions, local currency trade and third-country payments. The departments of economic affairs, financial services and commerce, and the foreign ministry are brainstorming over releasing payments to exporters and businesses that have been affected by the sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Why it’s important: The West has shut Russia out from the SWIFT international payments system. India has significant trade with Russia, as exports were $2.6 billion and imports $5.5 billion in the 2020-21 financial year. Businesses in India are worried whether their pending payments will be met and how. The government has no option by to look for alternatives.

OneWeb not affected by Reliance Jio’s satcom entry, Mittal says

Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has said that Reliance Jio’s entry into satellite communications in India is unlikely to make competition tougher for OneWeb, the satcom company partially owned by the Bharti group, since the market is large to accommodate multiple operators. No satcom company would participate if the spectrum meant for the segment was auctioned, he warned.

Why it’s important: Jio’s foray into satellite communications is likely to warm up competition in the segment. The sensitive issue of sat spectrum could have an impact on whether broadband from space emerges as an additional connectivity option in the country.

Reliance improves offer to Rs 36 billion to acquire Sintex Industries

The team of Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Company has submitted an improved offer of Rs 36.51 billion for bankrupt Sintex Industries. They had earlier offered Rs 34.05 billion for the Gujarat-based textile company that is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Why it’s important: The revised offer could be more attractive to lenders who are looking for an early resolution plan from the bidders that is above the liquidation value. The other bidders have quoted lower prices.

Sales of commercial vehicles rise, but two-wheelers skid on poor demand

Dispatches of commercial vehicles at most firms rose sharply in February as better fleet utilisation improved profitability, prompting them to buy new vehicles. At the same time, the two-wheeler market remained subdued in February, as cumulative sales of top-five manufacturers dropped by a fourth compared with the year-ago period.

Why it’s important: Sales of two-wheelers, which is also seen as a proxy for rural demand, have remained low on poor demand and there’s no signs of recovery. The rise in commercial vehicles indicates business activity is picking up but consumer demand is not keeping pace.

Trade deficit widens in February as commodity prices rise on geopolitical tensions

The gap between India’s merchandise exports and imports expanded in February after touching a five-month low in the preceding month, according to official data. The value of inbound shipments skyrocketed due to rising crude oil and commodity prices.

Why it’s important: The war in Ukraine and the resultant geopolitical tensions is hurting the balance of trade in India. This would in turn impact the modest revival in domestic demand post the Omicron wave of the pandemic if businesses raise prices to offset rising input costs.

Indian companies now better placed to offer good pay hikes

Salaried employees can look forward to an average increment of 9.1 percent in the 2022 appraisals, up from 8 percent in 2021, and 8.6 percent in the pre-Covid year of 2019, according to the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends Survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India that covered 450 organisations in seven sectors and 27 subsectors.

Manpower firms have predicted handsome increments this year that would provide some relief to the salaried class that is struggling with high inflation.