Corporate India braces for impact as Ukraine crisis escalates

The stock prices of several Indian firms with exposure to Europe fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the Ukraine crisis. Although top business houses have said they do not have any significant exposure to Russia, some oil and gas, pharmaceutical and tea companies are watching the situation as they have substantial earnings from the troubled region.

Why it’s important: As Russia moves troops into two breakaway portions of Ukraine, Indian exporters to Europe are a worried lot. They have already started dragging their feet over fresh orders from Russia, fearing a delay in payments. Stock market jitters over the crisis could cause more harm.

Rise in crude oil prices a challenge to India’s financial stability

The rapidly rising crude oil prices amid escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions posed a challenge to India’s financial stability and the government was monitoring the situation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Brent crude prices shot up to $99.1 per barrel from $96 per barrel on Monday after the Ukraine crisis deepened but then settled at $97.86.

Why it’s important: India depends heavily on imported crude to power its economy. Higher prices will have an impact on the prices of auto fuels that will further fuel inflation, which is already at the upper tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India. It could derail government plans to stimulate the economy that has shown early signs of recovery.

Agencies begin hunt for beneficiaries in NSE co-location case

Government agencies will try to unravel the ultimate beneficial ownerships of favored brokerages and their big clients to trace the men who made unfair profits when the co-location system of the National Stock Exchange was compromised. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department are currently probing the matter. Other agencies may join if there are possible money laundering transactions.

Why it’s important: Tracing ultimate beneficiaries of brokerages and their clients from old information could be an unsurmountable challenge. It would require identifying the last natural person behind the brokerages and investment entities whose money they were handling.

NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna preempted sacking by resigning

Just before board members of the National Stock Exchange of India could sack the then managing director and chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna in 2016, she resigned, preempting a possible sacking. The board accepted Ramkrishna’s resignation based on advice of law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Why it’s important: The decision to sack Ramkrishna was being considered when it was discovered during a forensic audit that she continued to share confidential information with Anand Subramanian even after he was sacked as chief operating officer. These revelations have shaken the confidence of investors in India’s biggest bourse by trading volumes.

Scanner now on independent directors of ABG Shipyard on bank fraud

Agencies of the central government probing the fraud at ABG Shipyard are looking into the role of independent directors on its board, including two persons nominated by one of the banks. There were four independent directors at ABG Shipyard’s board, and the investigative agencies are likely to question all of them. They will probe if there was any inaction by the directors nominated by the lenders.

Why it’s important: ABG Shipyard face charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, money laundering and corruption for allegedly defrauding a group of lenders of Rs 224.82 billion, the largest bank swindle in India. There has been a political outcry over delays in investigation and central agencies are in a hurry to pin blame.

Lido test prep winds down operations, asks staff to quit

Quality Tutorials, which runs the Lido edtech platform for Class V-XII students, has told staff that the company is no longer a going concern and is winding down operations. Founder Sahil Sheth told over 1,200 employees to tender their resignations.

Why it’s important: Lido is facing a financial crisis and will not pay salaries for February, staff were told. They may get their salaries in the next three months as the company sells its assets to generate cash to pay dues.

Gold is outpacing stocks till now in 2022 after underperformance last year

Gold has emerged as the best-performing asset class this year, after underperforming most risk assets in 2021. It was trading at around $1,900 per ounce in the international market on Tuesday, up from $1,796 at the end of January. The yellow metal is up nearly 5 percent during February and nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the calendar year.

Why it’s important: Stocks and currencies are struggling as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate and inflation remains persistently high. All major stock indices have underperformed the yellow metal thus far this year. Stock markets are expected to remain volatile in the near term.

Official data point to uneven industrial recovery in 2021

Although industrial investment proposals reached a 10-year high in 2021 in value terms, the number of proposals rose marginally from the record lows in 2020. The number of actual investments was at a four-year low, according to data compiled by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade.

Why it’s important: The data indicating an uneven revival of investment sentiment after the coronavirus pandemic. Unless there is a rise in consumer demand, companies are unlikely to invest further to expand their business, which does not bode well for a long-term revival of the Indian economy.

Ola Electric to invest Rs 35 billion under production-linked incentive scheme

Ola Electric has committed total investments of Rs 35 billion over five years, higher than the minimum investment required for such firms (Rs 20 billion) under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile industry.

Why it’s important: India is encouraging investment in sectors that would lead to reduced emissions of greenhouse gases. Energy transition and electric mobility is a focus area.

Beauty and personal care segments see robust growth despite Omicron wave

India’s beauty and personal care segments saw strong traction in the three months to December despite the Omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as companies like Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announced their entry into the segments. Nykaa and Shoppers Stop saw business growth of over 30 percent in the fiscal third quarter.

Why it's important: The beauty and personal grooming segments have seen investor interest in recent year. As competition heats up, companies must work harder to show sharp growth.