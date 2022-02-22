Government to examine SEBI action in NSE irregularities

The alleged irregularities at the National Stock Exchange were due to discretion-based decision making, and the government is looking into it to see whether the Securities and Exchange Board took adequate corrective steps to remedy the situation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview to the Economic Times. This is the first public statement from the central government on the scandal.

Why it’s important: Investor confidence has been shaken at the misgovernance at the National Stock Exchange, where some brokers may have been given unfair access and a former chief took advice from and leaked sensitive information to a so-called Himalayan yogi. The broken trust needs to be mended quickly.

India proposes full access to government data, may monetise value addition

The central government has published a draft data policy for public consultation, which says all data collected, generated, and stored by every ministry and department will be open and shareable, barring certain exceptions. However, detailed datasets that have undergone value addition could be monetised. It suggests setting up an Indian Data Council and an India Data Office to oversee standards and enforcement.

Why it’s important: The draft policy is an important step towards government data transparency. The policy suggests that various stakeholders such as startups, private enterprises, individuals, and researchers will be able to access enriched data through licensing, sharing, and valuation within a regulated framework.

LIC to reduce dependence on agents, launch digital platform

The Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is ready for its initial public offering, plans to establish a digital platform to regain market share from private sector rivals, and reduce dependence on its army of agents to expand business. Since June 2020, LIC’s market share in premium income has fallen by as much as 13 percentage points as its agents found it difficult to solicit business amid the pandemic lockdowns.

Why it’s important: The state-owned insurer would do well to capitalise on the increasing trend of digitization in the country in the insurance sector. Such a plan will make its listing offer more attractive to investors.

Airtel plans to raise Rs 50 billion through rupee bonds

Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecom operator, is likely to raise up to Rs 50 billion from the domestic market by issuing rupee-denominated bonds as it looks to refinance high-cost debt and strengthen its balance sheet ahead of the 5G spectrum auction. It will be part of the Rs 75 billion fundraising plan the company announced earlier in February. It is also evaluating the options of an offshore bond issue and a rupee loan from local lenders.

Why it’s important: Airtel is girding up ahead of the 5G spectrum auction by improving its credit risk profile. The move to raise funds comes after Google said it will invest up to $1 billion in Airtel to acquire 1.28 percent stake and fund Airtel’s initiatives to make smartphones more affordable to boost 4G upgrades.

Business resumption index for India touches new high

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index, a high-frequency indicator, rose to a record high of 122.8 in the week to February 20 from 119.5 in the preceding seven days, according to the Japanese financial services company. The gauge has risen to almost 23 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels and some 21 percentage points above the bottom it touched during the Omicron wave.

Why it’s important: Although the Indian economy seems to be recovering fast from the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, demand is still weak because of persistently high inflation that might get worse once prices of auto fuels rise after the state assembly elections. Supply constraints seem to be easing though.

LIC to retain stake in state-owned IDBI Bank after divestment

LIC will not sell its entire stake in IDBI Bank because it is a strategic partner and important at a time when the state-run insurer is looking to expand its bancassurance business, LIC chairman M R Kumar has said. LIC was keen to list in March despite global geopolitical tensions weighing on market sentiment, Kumar said.

Why it’s important: The central government wants to sell its stake in the stressed IDBI Bank to meet its asset sale target in the 2022-23 financial year. LIC will also offload its stake, although the quantum has not been made public so far.

BharatPe to reclaim stocks from top executive over fraud allegations

BharatPe will reclaim stocks from Madhuri Jain, its former head of controls and wife of embattled co-founder Ashneer Grover, over charges of fraud at the fintech company. Jain, among 15 employees fired by the firm in January, was questioned by company investigators and lawyers for close to six hours last week.

Why it’s important: Troubles at the digital transactions company doesn’t seem to be ending soon. The decision to claw back Jain’s shares is supposedly based on an investigative report by PwC, a consultancy.

CBI interrogates former NSE executive, visits SEBI office

The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned Anand Subramanian, former group operating officer of the National Stock Exchange, over the past three days in Chennai. The anti-corruption body has also collected documents from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India amid revelations about gross irregularities at the bourse.

Why it’s important: The federal investigators have already questioned Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, former chiefs of the National Stock Exchange after issuing lookout notices against Ramkrishna, Narain and Subramanian to stop them from feeing the country. Investigations into the scandal is likely to shake up governance systems in India’s primary and secondary markets.

Enforcement Directorate raids offices of Indiabulls Finance

The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Indiabulls Finance Centre in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday in connection with money laundering allegations made against the firm and its promoter Sameer Gehlot in April last year. A case was lodged against the company and Gehlot because the firm allegedly syphoned off money invested in its own shares to boost prices.

Why it’s important: Charges of financial malpractices can be damaging for a firm engaged in housing and consumer finance, and wealth management. Indiabulls Finance has countered the allegations in regulatory filings after India’s premier financial crimes agency searched its premises in Mumbai and Delhi.

Makers of construction equipment expect double-digit growth

The demand for construction equipment in the country will likely expand in double digits in the next 3-5 years, according to Deepak Shetty, managing director and chief executive, JCB India. The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has not had an impact on either demand or supply, he said.

The high growth anticipated by construction equipment manufacturers follows the Centre’s strong focus on bolstering infrastructure in the country through increased government spending. Other related sectors are expected to benefit as well.