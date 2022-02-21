National Stock Exchange rushes to control damage to reputation

The National Stock Exchange has been meeting several stakeholders, including officials of the finance ministry and the market regulator, big shareholders, and trading members to control the reputational harm caused by the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s order against its former chief Chitra Ramkrishna and others.

Why it’s important: After charges of serious governance issues and leaking of sensitive information by its former chief executive to a so-called Himalayan yogi, the bourse must ensure that trading volumes and confidence in the exchange are not impacted. Repairing the reputational harm will take some doing.

India tops emerging markets table for third straight month

India retained its pole position in the emerging markets table for the third consecutive month in January as economic activity in the country remained robust despite restrictions triggered by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 for over two weeks, according to Mint’s monthly EM tracker that is updated in the third week of every month. Indonesia was a distant second, and Brazil took third position.

Why it’s important: The spread of Omicron turned out to be milder and shorter, causing less economic distress. However, high crude oil prices due to the Ukraine crisis could still detail the recovery as inflation continues to ne high and could rise further.

Cryptocurrencies crash as investor turn risk-averse over Ukraine crisis

Cryptocurrencies fell steeply as the threat of Russia invading Ukraine escalated, resulting in investors offloading risky digital assets to protect against further price drops. Bitcoin and the overall crypto market fell over 4 percent in just 24 hours.

Why it’s important: Volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to remain high as relations between the US and Russia, the world’s two largest crypto hubs, are strained to the maximum over the Ukraine crisis. Indian investors also have reason for worry as prices have fallen sharply in the past two months.

CBI questions former NSE chief Ravi Narain on co-location case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has interrogated Ravi Narain, former managing director of the National Stock Exchange, as part of a probe triggered by the unearthing of emails between his successor Chitra Ramkrishna and a person referred to as a yogi. Narain was questioned on co-location facilities offered by the exchange to certain brokers, which offered them an unfair advantage over others.

Why it’s important: The charges of preferential treatment to some brokers at the National Stock Exchange can cause serious reputational harm to the bourse, which is now in damage control mode. Trust in the exchange is at a low right now.

LIC’s net worth and profit not commensurate with its size

The Life Insurance Corporation of India will likely be the country’s largest company by revenue and assets when it lists on the stock exchanges, but it will count as a midsize firm in terms of profit and net worth. The insurer reported revenues of some Rs 7.04 trillion in 2020-21, nearly 40 percent more than Reliance Industries, but its assets at Rs 37.46 trillion were nearly three times of Reliance. LIC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 45.79 billion in 202-21, which would put it 34th spot among the most profitable listed firms.

Why it’s important: The initial public offering of 5 percent stake of LIC will be the largest by far in India. It has, however, led to a scrutiny of the micro details of its business and numbers. That’s unlikely to deter investors but will keep the company on its toes.

Pay raise to be in double digits in 2022, led by infotech

Once the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020, salary increments fell from the high single digit levels of pre-pandemic years, according to the hiring and manpower companies. However, as the economy recovers, pay hikes are expected to rise to double digits. IT, e-commerce, and health care sectors are likely to offer the biggest increments, beating pre-pandemic highs.

Why it’s important: Handsome salary hikes are always good news to the salaried class that has been battling high inflation and lower income surplus in the recent past. Increased pay will likely raise consumer sentiment that will provide positive feedback to India’s economic recovery.

India to amend bankruptcy code to speed up processes

The corporate affairs ministry will soon propose modifications to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, subject to cabinet approval, to reduce the time between filing a bankruptcy petition and its admission in tribunals, speed up the approval of corporate rescue plans, and maximize the value of assets available for restructuring.

Why it’s important: There have been concerns that the invoking of the bankruptcy code in its present form has led to steep haircuts taken by lenders in some cases and has caused delays beyond six months in cobbling together resolution plans. The modifications are expected to smoothen these problems.

Auditor failed to warn fund diversion in ABG Shipyard

Auditor MN Ahmed, a partner of Nisar & Kumar, a chartered accountancy firm, had settled an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India into irregularities at ABG shipyard by paying a settlement fee in 2019. ABG Shipyard is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for the Rs 230 billion default to banks. SEBI had initiated an investigation into the fund diversion from ABG Shipyard and had asked the auditor to explain why it failed to detect fund diversion in time.

Why it’s important: The role of the auditor is key in the fund diversion probe by the federal investigation agency. The auditor had issued unmodified audit reports, which concealed the true situation of ABG Shipyard to its stakeholders.

Reliance, Amazon to lock horns over media rights to cricket premier league

The rivalry between Reliance and Amazon looks to spill over to the cricket field, as the two behemoths are likely to fight media houses over telecast rights to India’s premier cricket league that typically attracts hundreds of millions of viewers every year.

Why it’s important: Amazon and Reliance are expected to take on local arms of Sony and Walt Disney for an exclusive five-year television and digital broadcast rights to the two-month series of matches that could cost a record Rs 500 billion.

#10. Air India wins approval to appeal against Canadian capture

Air India, recently bought by the Tata Group, has won approval of an appeals court in Quebec to challenge a Canadian court order that allowed foreign investors in Devas Multimedia to seize its funds to recover compensation for a failed 2005 satellite deal with Antrix Corporation, the commercial unit of the Indian Space Research Organization.

Why it’s important: Earlier this month, a US federal court stayed proceedings to identify Air India as an alter ego of India to facilitate recovery of compensation awarded by international tribunals. Air India wants the demand by Devas’ foreign investors to be dismissed, saying it was no longer a state-owned firm after its takeover by the Tata group.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.