Many companies defer IPO plans due to upcoming LIC issue

The mega initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, expected to raise more than Rs 700 billion from the primary market, has led to several companies deferring their IPO plans despite getting the requisite approval from the market regulator. Many have cited adverse markets conditions as well for the postponement in launching their offers.

Why it’s important: As many as 46 firms have received the nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise around a cumulative Rs 660 billion. Companies have a window of a year to launch an IPO after getting the approval. Many would defer it by a few months, giving time for markets to stabilize and the LIC IPO be done and over with.

Salaried employees can expect a higher pay rise in 2022

Indian companies are expected to offer higher average pay hikes than in the past two years, two surveys have predicted. A survey by Aon of 1,500 domestic firms has shown the average hike would be 9.9 percent, a six-year high. These firms had given a 9.3 percent increment last year and 6.1 percent in 2020. Another survey by Mercer pegs raises in India to be 9 percent, compared with 8 percent in 2021 and 7.7 percent in 2020.

Why it’s important: The projected salary raises will bring cheer among salaried employees, most of whom have received no hikes, and many have suffered cuts since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economic activity in 2020. A boost in earnings among the salaried class would lift consumer sentiment, leading to higher business for firms.

Uniphore raises $400 million to emerge as new unicorn

Uniphore Software Systems, which provides voice and data technology services, entered the leagues of unicorns after raising $400 million at a valuation of $2.5 billion. The funding round was led by American venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, and included March Capital, Sanabil Investments and Sorenson Capital Partners, and some existing investors.

Why it’s important: Uniphore, a conversational automation platform, will use the money to expand business in north America and Europe. Voice automation is emerging as an important service for customer-facing firms. The investment also reaffirms investor confidence in India’s tech startups.

India may completely redraft proposed data protection law

India may prepare a new draft data privacy law and put aside the current version of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 that has been in the making for nearly five years. There have been concerns that the bill in its current form does not fully address the requirements of the country’s changing technology landscape.

Why it’s important: As digitization pervades increasing areas of people’s lives, it is important that a privacy law addresses all potential issues in a privacy law. Also, care must be taken that the provisions on the data protection law does not harm the emerging technology and startup ecosystem in the country that saw as many as 42 unicorns come into existence in 2021.

Reserve Bank provides breather to NBFCs to adopt new rules on loans

Shadow banks may post better performance results in the fiscal fourth quarter to March after the Reserve Bank of India allowed then another six more months to adopt new rules on upgrading bad loans to standard accounts. The change in rules had led to a spike in bad loans at many non-banking finance companies in the three months to December.

Why it’s important: The extra time allowed by the central bank came after requests from industry bodies, but many bankers said the breather may have arrived a little late as many of the shadow banks have already absorbed the impact in their third-quarter results.

Tata to revamp Air India, buy new planes and upgrade tech

The Tata group will put in money to buy new aircraft and technologies to make Air India a world leading airline, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has said. The flag carrier will also undergo an organizational redesign to prepare it to face the future as is the case with other Tata firms, Chandrasekaran said.

Why it’s important: The Tata Group seems to have wasted no time in setting things right after the troubled Air India was handed over to it. Holding company Tata sons has already appointed a new Air India chief who is expected to join work by April. Organizations changes are also on the anvil as the carrier tries to turnaround its fortunes.

Reserve Bank says bad bank will ease stress in India’s banking system

The formation of a bad bank in the country will help reduce stress in the banking system and provide a boost to credit offtake, according to an article in the February bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India. Experience of international best practices suggests that the asset reconstruction firm will likely resolve issue in a timely manner and revive investor interest in primary and secondary markets for stressed assets.

Why it’s important: The formation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd has drawn mixed reactions from experts. Some have hailed it as a panacea for all ills, while others have said there are multiple avenues to resolve the problem of stressed assets and the challenges they pose.

Economic reset expected in 2021-22 as third pandemic wave recedes

India’s economy may undergo a reset by end of the year and post 9 percent growth in the financial year to March and around 8 percent in 2022-23, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Why it’s important: The impact of the Omicron wave on the economic is expected to be muted, unlike the devastating second wave last year. The lower impact will have a positive effect on the country’s growth results, the government believes.

Listed technology startups find it hard to achieve profitability

The tech startups which were listed on the stock market in the past few quarters have reported a hit to profitability in the three months to December due to higher marketing and employee costs. Fintech firms Paytm and PB Fintech saw losses widen by 45 percent on an annualised basis and food delivery platform Zomato showed losses despite narrowing them somewhat. Online fashion startup Nykaa saw net profit drop by as much as 59 percent.

Why it’s important: The new firms on the stock markets are finding that it’s one matter to attract investments when they were privately held and another matter altogether to post healthy results that shareholders demand when a company is listed and therefore more accountable. Many of them will have to make their operations more efficient as soon as possible.

Tesla must buy at least $500 million in local parts

Tesla, the world’s most valuable auto firm by market capitalization, will have to commit to sourcing at least $500 million of components from India if it wants the government to favorably consider its request for an import tax cut on its electric vehicles.

: Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, has said he is interested in setting up a factory in India but would first like to build a market for electric cars in the country by importing Tesla vehicles. He wants the government to waive import levies, but India has said Tesla has to commit more to get the benefits.