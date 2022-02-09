Foreign investors sell nearly $6 billion in equities on rate hike fears

After a lull in the start of 2022, foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equity shares worth more than $5.7 billion (Rs 425.96 billion), taking the total net outflows since October to $10.5 billion (Rs 784.66 billion). It has been the worst start to a calendar year in regard to selling by overseas investors, which could have been worse had it not been for net purchases of $5.7 billion in the primary market from October till now.

Why it’s important: Such heavy selling by foreign investors, prompted by an expected rise in benchmark lending rates in the US and Europe, and rising crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions, has added to the volatility on Indian stock markets. The downward pressure on local equities is not going away soon.

Lenders to Future Retail to take control of cash flows

The lenders to Future Retail will be taking control of the company’s cash flows after the company promoted by Kishore Biyani defaulted on loans worth nearly Rs 35 billion. There are, however, differences between various lenders on a proposed plan to restructure the debt because some private and overseas lenders are unwilling to commit to any new proposal to recast the borrowings.

Why it’s important: The latest development in the Future Retail saga comes at a time when the Future Group is fighting a complicated legal battle with US ecommerce giant Amazon over alleged breach of shareholder contract. The tussle has delayed the implementation of a a Rs 247.13 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries.

Loan refinancing finds more takers searching for lower rates

Many highly rated firms and mortgage borrowers are refinancing their loans by taking advantage of prevailing low lending rates. Large public sector banks such as Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India have seen borrowers with strong cash flows and balance sheets look for cheaper alternatives. Home loan customers are also shifting from costlier borrowings in quest for better refinancing deals.

Why it’s important: Borrowers have become extremely sensitive to interest rates in recent years. If refinancing is available at cheaper rates, it is in the interest of borrowers to go for it before the interest rate cycle turns, as is expected in India.

Proposed digital rupee should remain anonymous

India’s proposed digital currency should remain anonymous, Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani has said in an interview. While India will notch up a global first with digital rupee, existing technology and infrastructure like the United Payments Interface and Aadhaar will hasten its launch by the Reserve Bank, said the prime architect of India’s unique identity program.

Why it’s important: There will be concerns over surveillance if all payment transactions are recorded and visible. The digital rupee architecture will also be likely to lead to further technological innovations.

Bharti Airtel’s profits fall but revenue rises in third quarter

Telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.3 billion in the three months to December, lower by 2.8 percent reported in the year-ago quarter, although consolidated revenue in the fiscal third quarter rose to Rs 298.66 billion, 12.6 percent higher than a year ago. Airtel’s profit missed the estimate by Bloomberg analysts mainly due to higher tax outgo, while revenue was ahead of predictions.

Why it’s important: The fall in net profits comes even as the telecom firm posted industry leading average revenue per customer and signed up lucrative 4G customers. Airtel posted better performance compared with rivals, as both Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea lost subscribers in the December quarter.

Adani Asia’s richest person, Ambani not far behind

Gautam Adani’s net worth reached $88.5 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him Asia’s richest person ahead of Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth was $87.9 billion. However, Mukesh Ambani’s family’s net worth was estimated to be around $108 billion on Tuesday against around $92 billion of the Gautam Adani’s family.

Why it’s important: The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the rich become richer and the poor become poorer. With an almost $12 billion jump in his personal fortune, Gautam Adani was the world’s biggest wealth-gainer this year. It underscores the uneven economic recovery staged by India.

Central government to fully finance rural roads project

The Centre has proposed to fully fund certain road projects under the PM Grameen Sadak Yojana rather than meeting the usual 60 percent of the cost. It will be a part of the additional Rs 1 trillion capital allocation announced for states in the budget. The remaining portion will be given to the states as a 50-year loan and will be contingent upon urban reforms.

Why it’s important: The move by the central government is aimed at boosting rural employment as incomes have shrunk across the board in India’s villages due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vedanta abandons restructuring plan, to continue with existing formation

The Anil Agarwal-led has said that it will not undertake any corporate restructure, including demerger and spin-off, and continue with its existing structure. Its board of directors have decided that the current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the current scale and its diversified lines of its businesses.

Why it’s important: Vedanta's board had said in November last year that the firm should review its corporate structure and evaluate the full range of options and alternatives to unlock value and simplify the corporate structure. The company will now consider select mergers and acquisitions within its overall capital allocation framework.

Rate hike to increase forex hedging costs for Indian firms

The cost of covering foreign currency risks has risen since December, with the increasing exodus of funds from emerging markets after central banks in the West signaled an end to low interest rates. Forward premia for shorter maturity contracts, which is the most popular segment, have spiked as much as 118 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Why it’s important: Many Indian corporations have been raising funds overseas as ultra-loose monetary policies made borrowing cheaper. With the rate cycle turning, it will become more expensive, as will the hedging expenses. That could potentially act as a hurdle for local firms seeking to borrow aborad.

Blackrock flags concerns about accounting at SpiceJet

Foreign investors are concerned about how SpiceJet is being run, with Blackrock pointing to substantial accounting irregularities in the budget carrier. The world’s biggest money manager criticized the airline as it exercised its voting rights when SpiceJet put up two resolutions before its investors.

: Overseas investors like BlackRock have started flexing their voting muscle to make company managements conform to what they consider better best corporate governance practices. This could be a beginning of a trend that would keep top executives on their toes.