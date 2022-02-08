Global cues spook markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points

Indian equities fell by 1.7 percent, exceeding the decline in other Asian markets, on high crude oil prices and as US January jobs data increased the chances of aggressive rate tightening. The Sensex slumped 1,346 points before recouping somewhat. It ended the trading session at 57,621, a decline of 1,024 points, or 1.75 percent. The Nifty fell 303 points, or 1.73 percent, to 17,214. Both foreign and domestic investors were net sellers.

Why it’s important: It is unlikely that the recent falling trend in the Indian stock market has touched a floor. All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India, which is expected to raise the reserve repo rate, which the central bank uses to squeeze liquidity. This could lead to further selling.

JC Flowers and Cerberus bid for Yes Bank ARC

US private equity companies Cerberus Capital and JC Flowers and Company have submitted competing bids to buy a majority stake in the proposed asset reconstruction company of Yes Bank that will be set up to house bad loans worth more than Rs 540 billion of the private sector lender. Yes Bank will continue to own a 20 percent stake in the ARC with rights to select the chairman and key managers.

Why it’s important: Selling the bad loans is critical for the revival of beleaguered Yes Bank. In March 2020, the State Bank of India and some private lenders bailed out Yes Bank by infusing Rs 100 billion in capital funds to keep it functioning. The bank’s board has approved a fundraising of Rs 100 billion.

Passenger car sales still hamstrung by semiconductor shortage

Registrations of passenger vehicles have seen a 10 percent annual decline to 258,329 in January compared with 287,424 units in the same period last year, mainly because of supply issues like the continuing scarcity of chips, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India. Overall retail sales slumped by around 11 percent to 1.43 million.

Why it’s important: The automobile sector in India, the fourth largest market in the world, had seen subdued sales in the past few years due to supply bottlenecks because of the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Data from the car dealers’ association show that sales fell as much as 18 percent from the pre-pandemic level in January 2020.

BharaPe’s Grover in talks to sell his 9.5 percent stake

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of payments firm BharatPe, is in early talks with investors to sell his 9.5 percent stake in the fintech startup. The discussions are taking place on the back of an ongoing investigation of financial irregularities at the company.

Why it’s important: If the sale takes place, it will signal Grover’s full exit from the startup he helped to establish. Grover has demanded Rs 40 billion to leave the company, which has been refused. He was recently ousted as chief executive after a tussle with the management.

Fuel prices may rise steeply after state assembly elections

The government has kept fuel prices unchanged despite a steep rise in global crude oil prices, which are trading at over $93 per barrel. Prices of crude declined to $69 a barrel on December 1 from $81 on November 4 due to concerns over the Omicron wave. However, they have recovered steadily, fueled by geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Crude oil prices have increased $12 per barrel since November 4.

Why it’s important: Although crude oil prices have risen by 15 percent since November, retail prices of petrol and diesel, which are supposed to track international rates, have remained static. The policy by the central government-owned oil marketers is dictated more by politics than economics. Five Indian states, including the politically important Uttar Pradesh, will elect new state assemblies in February-March. Expect a steep rise in prices once the polls are over.

Blockchain startup Polygon raises Rs 34 billion

Polygon, a scaling platform for Ethereum cryptocurrency, has raised $450 million (Rs 34 billion) at a valuation of around $10 billion, making it the biggest funding event in the crypto space in India. The funding was led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from SoftBank and Tiger Global, among others.

Why it’s important: The fundraising shows that investors continue to pour money into crypto platforms despite recent moves by the Indian government to regulate the sector and tax transactions. Volatility still rules the space, as the current market capitalization of Matic, the native crypto token of Polygon, has fallen by 28 percent from its record high of $20.4 billion in December.

Reserve Bank can save substantially on launch of digital rupee

A digital currency is likely to save Reserve Bank of India in operational costs of printing, distributing, and storing currency notes if a portion of the paper currency in circulation is replaced with online tender. For every Rs 100 note, the central bank spends about Rs 15-17 in its lifecycle of four years, according to a market estimate.

Why it’s important: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech earlier this month that India will launch a digital currency this year. Since higher denomination notes are being pulled out and more of smaller denominations are printed, the cost savings from a government cryptocurrency could be significant.

State Bank leads digital banking with 54 million monthly active app users

The YONO app of the State Bank of India has 54 million monthly active users, propelling it into global pole position on the list of neo banks, with a growth of over 35 percent. If YONO light is added to the mix, the number of active monthly users shoots up to 73 million.

Why it’s important: Digital banks with no physical presence have caught the fancy of Indian customers. India’s largest bank estimates that YONO could be worth some $40 billion, but analysts say the valuation could have touched $50 billion in 2021.

Real estate developers plan bigger launches in 2022

India’s top property developers are preparing to launch several residential projects across product categories and price points in 2022. DLF, Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers and M3M Group, among others, have planned a significant number of launches in the three months to March and beyond. Project launches have picked up in the last six months and are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Why it’s important: Realtors are trying to ride the revival in demand while at the same time monetizing their land banks. However, with so many launches on the anvil, there would be concerns over rising unsold inventory levels.

Government seeks to add solar manufacturing capacity

The Indian government is taking steps to create an additional domestic solar equipment manufacturing capacity of 25 GW each of solar cells and modules, and 10 GW of wafers by the end of the next financial year that starts in April. India’s current capacity is 3GW for solar cells and 15GW for modules. The budget has allocated Rs 195 billion for the production-linked incentive scheme for high-efficiency solar modules, in addition to the Rs 45 billion allocated to the scheme to make photovoltaic modules.

: The central government proposes to increase basic customs duty of 40 percent on modules and 25 percent on solar cells from April to promote local manufacturing. It also plans a manufacturing zone each in a coastal, landlocked and mountain state to produce renewable energy equipment.