Stock market declines after three days on weak global cues

India’s benchmark indices fell on Thursday, breaking a three-day rising streak due to weak global cues. The Sensex fell 770 points, or 1.3 percent, to end the trading session at 58,788, while the Nifty closed at 17,560 points with a slump of 220 points, or 1.2 percent.

Why it’s important: Muted earnings by international information technology firms, rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and the prospect of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve prompted investors to book profits in emerging market stocks. There could be more volatility in the Indian stock market in the coming days.

Let Amazon, Reliance bid for Future, lenders say

A lenders’ consortium has asked the Supreme Court to allow bidding by Amazon and Reliance for Future Retail so that the creditors can recover outstanding loans of about Rs 170 billion to the cash-strapped company.

Why it’s important: Future Retail has failed to stick to a loan repayment schedule and approached the apex court to stop banks from classifying its accounts as non-performing. The firm’s Rs 250 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail and pay off the debt is stuck due to legal challenges raised by Amazon.

Reliance plans to buy overseas oil assets of Videocon

Reliance Industries is planning to make a bid for Videocon’s oil assets after the latter’s lenders called for fresh bids. The valuation of the standalone foreign oil and gas assets of Videocon was estimated at $4.29 billion in 2017, projected to rise to $5.08 billion in 2019, and $7.02 billion in 2023, according to an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on January 5.

Why it’s important: If Reliance acquires Vidoecon’s oil assets, it will be another big-ticket acquisition by India’s largest company by market valuation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016. Relaince has already bought textile firm Alok Industries and Reliance Communications’ telecom tower assets in recent times. It is also planning to purchase Sintex Industries.

Special purpose vehicle to monetize land of state-owned firms

The central government has hastened the process of establishing a special purpose vehicle for the planned monetization of land and non-core assets of state-owned units. Once the cabinet approved the plan to form the special vehicle, the Department of Public Enterprises will set up in a way so that it is professionally run to maximize value from the assets.

Why it’s important: The land monetization plan is separate from the government’s divestment targets. Finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman has announced the move, saying the sale of land and other non-core assets of companies run by the central government was in line with international best practices.

Advent may invest $1 billion in beleaguered Yes Bank

Private equity group Advent International is evaluating an investment worth Rs 75 billion in Yes Bank to further capitalize its balance sheet Current regulations allow non-promoters to buy up to 9. 9 percent in banks, subject to approval by the Reserve Bank. The current market capitalization of Yes Bank is Rs 336.49 billion, which means that a 10 precent stake would cost Rs 33.64 billion.

Why it’s important: The distressed Yes Bank faced a run on its deposits in early 2020 and is now under the stewardship of government-owned State Bank of India, who is trying to stabilize operations at the private lender.

Reserve Bank issues warning against forex trading sites

The Reserve Bank of India has warned people against trading in foreign exchange on unauthorized platforms such as OctaFX, Olymp Trade, I-Forex, FBS, Expert Option, Binomo.com, AVA Trade, Alpari, Forex.com, and TP Global Forex. The central bank may ask the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to bar content promoting unauthorized foreign exchange and derivatives trading platforms on digital media.

Why it’s important: There have been increasing reports of people falling prey to unauthorized entities. People undertaking forex transactions not approved by the Reserve Bank may face penal action.

Services activity in India slumps to six-month low

Services sector activity in India slowed to a six-month low in January, according to the IHS India Services Business Activity Index, which fell to 51.5 in January from 55.5 in December. A reading of above 50 shows expansion.

Why it’s important: Growth in new business and orders in the services sector has been hurt due to the latest Omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that led to fresh restriction by authorities. Concerns about how long the current wave will last also dampened business confidence and caused job losses.

Kalrock-Jalan consortium rushes to restart operations at Jet Airways

The group of United Arab Emirates based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based private equity fund Kalrock Capital is hastening to restart operations of shuttered Jet Airways. The carrier applied to the aviation regulator in January for recertification of its air operator certificate.

Why it’s important: Restarting the grounded Jet Airways in time before the March deadline could prove difficult as differences have emerged over who will fund expenses before operations commence.

LIC’s embedded value finalized at more than Rs 5 trillion

The embedded value of government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India has been finalized at more than Rs 5 trillion ($66.82 billion). Embedded value is a measure of future cash flows and a key financial gauge.

Why it’s important: There is keen investor interest in LIC’s IPO, the biggest listing ever in India. The embedded value would define LIC’s market valuation and determine the amount of money the government can raise in its listing. The insurer is expected to release the IPO draft prospectus in a matter of days.

Directors may be held to account on tax dues by companies

A proposal to amend provisions of Section 179 of the Income Tax Act that relates to the tax liability of directors of private limited firms from April 1 could increase risks for directors of medium and small firms in case of non-payment of taxes.

Why it’s important: The modification in the rules would in particular impact family-owned businesses and small and medium enterprises where the owners are directors of the company.

