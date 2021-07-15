A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Supply hiccups in raising natural gas share

India’s intention to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix of the country will come with challenges of ensuring supply, reports Business Standards.



This is largely on account of dwindled gas output and higher energy demand of the country.



The target before the country is now to achieve a 15 percent share of natural gas in the total energy mix by 2030.



This goal, however, appeared to have been scaled down.



The natural gas reserves in India will be depleted by 2040, and the price of domestically produced gas will double due to scarcity.



In fact, domestic gas production has been declining since 2011.



Industry estimates suggest that the share of natural gas has fallen to 6.3 percent in FY21, down from 10.6 percent in FY2010.

Ford is looking to wrap up its Indian manufacturing operations and may take a call on its Maraimalainagar and Sanand factories later in 2021, reports The Times of India.



The latest being with Ola, which could use Ford’s factories to build electric cars.



It was looking at “cross-badging and new product alliance plans with the Indian partner would take care of Ford India’s 4,00,000-units-per-annum capacity at Maraimalainagar and Sanand.



After the talks with M&M fell through in January, Ford initiated the talks with MG, Changan and Great Wall.



The American automaker has been in talks with various car companies for both contract manufacturing and/or sale of its Indian factories.

The RBI is intervening frequently in the currency market to mitigate the impact of surging overseas cash inflows, says The Economic Times report.



The main reason for inflow could be the ripple effects of public stock listings, such as those of Zomato, GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology.



The central bank is estimated to have bought forex worth about $2 b in the past three days.



It wants to ensure a stable trading peg for the Indian rupee against the dollar.

India has covered almost one-third of its adult population with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the first six months of the public immunisation drive, reports The Economic Times.



Sikkim’s coverage is 90.53 percent.



The coverage in NE states and nine UTs above national average of 31.67 percent.



Among bigger states, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan have covered highest proportion of population with a single dose.



The country inoculated 7.75 percent with both doses.





The states with the lowest population coverage with a single dose of vaccines include UP (21.36 percent), Bihar (22.3 percent), Jharkhand (24.45 percent), West Bengal (24.7 percent), Tamil Nadu (26.46 percent) and Punjab (26.69 percent).



While UP has administered the highest number of first doses in absolute terms at over 32 million, it has to cover the highest number of vaccine beneficiaries in India at 152.5 million.



ReNew Power will expand further into the open access segment and look to treble its market share by partnering commercial and industrial players, The Economic Times reports.



Over 400 MW of projects are currently under construction.





Renewable energy will lead India towards a clean and green future.



The open market provides electricity cheaper.



To expand from a present capacity of 500 megawatt (MW) to at least 3-5 gigawatts (GW) in the next three years.This would take ReNew's market share to 15 percent from 5 percent at present.

Job-related frauds have touched an all-time high in India amidst work from home due to the pandemic, The Economic Times reports.



The investigations have also seen a spurt in employees leaking data, exaggerating educational qualifications and past experiences.



Concerned, companies increase background checks of staff, seek help from forensic investigators.



While precise figures are hard to come by, investigators say anecdotal evidence suggests a 50 percent year-on-year jump in the number of such cases.

The time to roll out 5G services in India is “here, and now”, said Nishant Batra, global chief strategy and technology officer at Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia, in an interview to The Economic Times.



The local 5G standards are unlikely to be successful and that the country must adopt a standard which is being used globally, else the cost of connectivity will increase.



India is one of the most critical ones for Nokia, both for business and delivery.



The ongoing 5G trials would be a waste if they are only to test the speed and latency of the networks, rather than developing use cases for enterprises.

Car wholesales rise amid fuel, chip concerns

Passenger car makers increased wholesale dispatches in June from May after states eased mobility restrictions, Mint reports.



Automakers are not able to predict demand for the coming months.



Dispatches of passenger vehicles to dealerships more than doubled to 231,633 units in June from 41,536 units in May.

Passenger car sales nearly tripled to 121,378 units, while sales of utility vehicles more than doubled to 100,760 units during the month.



However, industry experts are worried over how the sharp rise in fuel and steel prices, semiconductor shortage and a possible third wave will impact vehicle sales.

Centre’s high fuel cess is hurting States: Kerala FM

The Centre’s excessive taxation of petrol and diesel amounts to an indirect infringement of the taxation rights of States and is curtailing their ability to spend on health, administration and justice delivery, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in an interview with Mint.



The central government’s stance on taxation of petrol and diesel is far from perfect.



Select petroleum products and liquor were kept out of the ambit of the GST as these are the only limited sources of revenue mobilisation by States.



The Centre needs to correct this and Kerala is open to a discussion on this.



High taxes on fuel is leading to high retail price.



The Union government is levying a big part of the central excise duty on auto fuels as cess, which is not being shared with state governments.

BRICS nations eye closer customs ties

BRICS nations are working on reducing red tape in cross-border trade and devising a system to provide advance information on shipments for effectively containing tax evasion, Mint reports.



India has similar treaties with other countries on matters relating to income tax.



It’s a powerful tool in tax administration, as it allows probes outside a country’s jurisdiction.



The customs chiefs of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) met virtually to discuss an administrative assistance programme that is acceptable to all nations.

‘Local capital should be incentivised to take risks’

Nirmal Gangwal, managing partner, Brescon & Allied Partners, said in an interview with the Mint that the insolvency resolution process must focus on luring domestic capital to generate a new class of investors.



Bankers should also be permitted to lend through financial investors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.



The resolution of distressed assets has not improved even after five years.



Despite all the amendments and path-breaking judgments, delays and low recovery continue to mar the IBC regime.



Time consuming: A lot of time is consumed in cross-litigation, which results in loss of time, value of money and efforts.

There is a need to incentivize local capital to take risk.



Besides, tax sops should be rolled out, and existing promoters be allowed to acquire enterprises.

Can produce 250 mn doses of Sputnik V every year: Morepen

Morepen India Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Suri in an interview with Business Standard says the Sputnik V vaccine the firm is manufacturing in India will be available in the market in two months.



To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries with a combined population of over 3.5 billion people.



Sputnik V has a number of key advantages: Its efficacy is 97.6 percent.



The safety, efficacy, and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.



The approval of samples, licensing, and final production will take around two months and the vaccine would be available in India for sale also in two months.



Morepan has the capacity to produce 250 million doses a year, and can reach 500 million doses.

The company is working on other fronts such as monoclonal antibodies to treat Covid and its variants.