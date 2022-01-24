India Inc wants budget incentives to promote capital expenditure

Indian firms are expecting tax incentives from the budget to be presented on February 1 that will help them invest more in building capacities in the coming years. While the productivity-linked incentives are a good start to boost domestic manufacturing, the government should also take steps to boost consumer demand, which is not showing encouraging signs, many chief executives said.

Why it’s important: Indian banks had lent Rs 755.58 billion in 220 new projects, a record low, in the financial year ended March 2021 that was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank data show. There have been no signs of a pickup in the nine months to December of the current fiscal year. A sharp fall in consumer demand across sectors is cited as the main reason for companies to go slow on fresh investments.

Corporates maintain growth momentum in December quarter

Declared earnings in the third quarter ended December till now reflect a sustained growth momentum in corporate performance, with both revenue and net profit continuing to expand in double digits in comparison with the year-ago period, according to an analysis by the ET Intelligence Group. In the 254 companies that have announced earnings, revenue rose 28.4 percent and net profit grew 17 percent.

Why it’s important: Earnings from a range of sectors is expected in the coming weeks. The overall trend of growth might change because there is expected weakness in sectors such as automobiles, cement, fast-moving consumer goods, hospitality, metals, and mining. The aggregate performance could be more subdued.

Future Retail to reject Amazon’s request for due diligence

The independent directors of Future Retail will not to accept Amazon’s request to allow private equity fund Samara Capital to conduct due diligence of the cash-strapped retailer. Amazon in a Saturday letter had said Samara Capital remained committed to a term sheet signed on June 15, 2020, which proposed a purchase consideration of Rs 70 billion crore for Future Retail.

Why it’s important: It is the latest twist in the feud between Amazon and Future Group over selling of the latter’s retail assets to Reliance Industries. Experts said that since Reliance Retail was offering Rs 240 billion and Future Retail owed lenders Rs 125 billion, it’s not feasible to accept a Rs 70 billion offer.

State-owned companies to declare market value of assets

The central government has asked public sector undertakings to declare the market value of their land and other real estate assets. The state-owned firms have been told to share the intrinsic value of their real estate, which have been undervalued based on book value in their balance sheet for years.

Why it’s important: The exercise to determine and declare the value of realty assets is a step to lift confidence in public sector units in the markets as shares of state-owned firms are undervalued when compared with their private peers.

Reliance Industries buys back domestic bonds worth Rs 40 billion

Reliance Industries has bought back an estimated Rs 40 billion worth of local bonds from existing investors on two consecutive days last week. The move helped retire high-cost debt. The three-year securities supposedly offered coupons in the range of 6 95-7.20 percent. Some of the bond sellers were mutual funds run by IDFC, Aditya Birla, SBI, DSP and Invesco, among others.

Why it’s important: The buybacks show the robust cash position of India’s largest company. The move follows record debt fundraising by Reliance Industries in the overseas markets about three weeks ago.

Midcap IT firms outshine larger companies

Midcap IT companies have outdone larger peers on revenue growth in the December quarter. They have also managed the supply-side constraints, which could have impacted the margin performance of tier-1 firms.

Why it’s important: The growth momentum in midcap IT services companies have got a boost with a slowdown in large deals for now, and more mid-to-small deals becoming the rule.

EY survey says Indian companies have integrity crisis

Corporates in India are staring at an “integrity crisis” in the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey done by EY has shown. The global survey of 100 companies has found concerning details like 59 percent of the respondents feeling there are executives who would not mind compromising on integrity for short-term gains. Over half of the Indian participants said that they did not report a misconduct, which is much higher than the 30 percent average globally, the survey said.

Why it’s important: There were specific risks observed during the pandemic, which include frauds around money transfers. Also, instances of money getting siphoned-off are being reported but discovered only during an audit.

SEBI likely to issue consultation paper on ESG ratings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has started work on having standard norms for companies on environment, social and governance factors. The markets regulator is expected to soon issue a discussion paper outlining regulatory and supervisory approaches for environment social and governance ratings.

Why it’s important: The consultation paper will address the two core issues of arriving at a standard definition for ESG factors and rating them and avoiding conflicts during such ratings. A set of standardized norms is expected to guide investors take better investment decisions.

Indian economy has bright spots and dark stains

The Indian economy has “some bright spots and a number of very dark stains” and the government should target its spending carefully so that there are no huge deficits, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said. The government needs to do more to prevent a K-shaped recovery of the economy, Rajan said.

Why it’s important: The middle class and the small and medium sector have suffered because of the pandemic, which is expected to significantly impact economic growth. One symptom of this is weak consumption growth, especially for mass consumption goods, Rajan said.

India becomes largest exporter of baby cucumbers

India has become the largest exporter of gherkins, baby cucumbers used for pickling, with shipments crossing $200 million in 2020-21, the commerce ministry said. India had shipped over 2.23 trillion tons of cucumber and gherkins worth $223 million, the ministry said.

Why it’s important: Gherkin cultivation, processing and exports started in the early 1990s. But now, nearly 15 percent of the world’s gherkin requirement is grown in India. It is exported to more than 20 countries.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.