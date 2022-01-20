Budget may phase out some tax exemptions

Among the tax proposals being discussed for the upcoming budget on February 1, the government may gradually phase out of certain direct tax exemptions meant for corporate and personal taxpayers. The finance ministry is also exploring the option of rationalizing capital gains tax rates.

Why it’s important: The government thinks that the percentage of corporates and individuals shifting to the new tax regime that does not have any exemptions has been encouraging, and many more would make the switch in the coming years. The phasing out will likely happen for both corporate and individual taxpayers.

Mutual funds to see doubling of foreign investment ceiling

The Securities and Exchange Board of India could double the overseas investment limit for domestic mutual funds. India’s market regulator intends to raise the industry-wide limit from $7 billion to $12 billion or $15 billion.

Why it’s important: There is a growing trend among domestic fund houses to launch schemes that allow exposure to overseas assets. The regulator’s move would help mutual fund investors to diversify their investments.

Microsoft to build Rs 15,000 crore data centre in Hyderabad

Microsoft and the Telangana government have agreed to a deal to set up a Rs 15,000 crore data centre in Hyderabad. A 50-acre land near the city have been identified and the project is expected to create around 300 jobs. A formal announcement is likely to happen in a month.

Why it’s important: Telangana is reaping the benefits of an early data center policy. In 2020, Amazon Web Services had announced plans to set up its second data center in the country in Telangana. The southern state is expecting investments of as much as $10 billion in this sector over the next five years.

Reliance Jio prepays Rs 30,800 crore to clear spectrum dues

Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepaid Rs 30,791 crore of deferred spectrum liabilities to the government to save on interest costs, clearing all such dues incurred before March last year. The liabilities were due in annual instalments from 2022-23 to 2034-35 and carried interest rates between 9.3 percent and 10 percent per year, with an average residual period of over seven years.

Why it’s important: India’s largest telecom service provider will save an estimated Rs 1,200 crore on interest costs. Last month, Bharti Airtel prepaid Rs 15,519 crore, saving Rs 3,400 crore in interest costs.

Top executive of BharatPe goes on long leave amid phone controversy

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director of payments firm BharatPe, took leave till the end of March amid concerns about his behavior. He was heard threatening a banker in an audio clip that surfaced on social media. BharatPe will be led by chief executive officer Suhail Sameer, the fintech unicorn said.

Why it’s important: In a matter of weeks, Grover has fallen from being a founder of a startup unicorn and a TV personality to a corporate liability. The development highlights the unacceptable behavior that is often unnoticed as startups chase growth at all costs.

Corporates ask SEBI to defer relationship rule for top management

Indian companies have demanded that the Securities and Exchange Board of India stay implementing a provision, due to come into force from 1 April, which makes it necessary for the chairman and managing director of top listed companies to be unrelated to each other. The markets regulator should either make this provision recommendatory or defer its implementation by another two years, they have asked.

Why it’s important: Family run businesses will be most impacted by the rule on separating the role of chairman and managing director family-run businesses. State-owned firms that combine the role of a chairman and managing director will also be affected. The provision was to come into effect in 2020 but was deferred following protests.

Temps in demand as companies scramble to fulfil increased home delivery orders

The hiring of temporary workers for home deliveries has increased by as much as 35-40 percent in the past two weeks there is rise in demand due to government restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 and employees not reporting to work because of infections.

Why it’s important: There has been a big spike in demand for doorstep deliveries in big metros and smaller cities as authorities have imposed night and weekend curfews and limited opening hours at shopping malls and marketplaces in many states.

Global firms and central funds buy more Indian stocks

The share of overseas pension funds and global central banks in equity assets under management of foreign portfolio investors reached a multiyear high at 8. 8 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, at the end of December, data from National Securities Depository showed. The share of long-term funds including pension funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds and government-owned funds rose by 1 percentage point to 24 percent in 2021, compared with the long-term average.

Why it’s important: India’s primary market has been extremely buoyant last year, leading to rising wagers by global pension funds and central banks. Foreign portfolio investors invested nearly $10 billion (Rs803.14 billion) in Indian equities in 2021 through the primary market and sold $7 billion (Rs 545.63 billion) through stock exchanges.

Budget may allow grants for energy storage, offshore wind plants

The central government might offer viability-gap funding to companies for building energy storage projects and offshore wind power plants. Large battery storage and hydropower plants are expected to help keep the country’s power grids stable as solar and wind energy are intermittent.

Why it’s important: The clean energy industry has high expectations from the budget as the sector has been a key focus area for the Narendra Modi administration. The viability gap funding can hasten India’s plans to create infrastructure through public-private partnerships. The electricity storage business is expected to be a vital part of energy transition.

Government to invest additional Rs 1,500 crore in renewable energy agency

The cabinet committee on economic affairs has approved an infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. The investment is expected to generate 10,200 jobs and reduce carbon emissions equivalent to some 7.49 million tons every year.

: The additional infusion of equity infusion will enable the mini-ratna firm to lend approximately Rs 12,000 crore in the renewable energy sector, helping meet its debt requirement for additional capacity of 3,500-4,000 MW.