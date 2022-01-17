Indian firms score a big hit in overseas bond sales

Indian companies have raised $6 billion by selling offshore bonds between January 1 and 14, the highest in the first fortnight of any calendar year. The firms, including Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, JSW Infrastructure, Shriram Transport Finance, and India Clean Energy, also managed to lower funding costs by 0.3 percent to 0.35 percent from what was initially expected, as they got initial bids that were many times the offer size.

Why it’s important: The bond issues received strong interest even at a time when investors are apathetic about other emerging markets, especially China. They show the confidence of international investors in India’s economy despite looming uncertainties globally.

Rising yields slow down domestic bond sales of companies

Rising yields on bonds are causing a fall in corporate issuances. Since last November, the yield on three-year AAA-rated corporate paper has risen by 43 basis points to 5.74 percent, and that on five-year AAA paper by 36 basis points to 6.35 percent. As a result, there was a sharp drop in corporate bond issuances although state development loans increased in the past few months.

Why it’s important: Indian firms may have to offer higher returns on new domestic bond issuances to investors as they now must compete with state government bonds offering higher yields. This will raise local funding costs.

India may target 13-14 percent nominal growth in 2022-23

The federal budget for 2022-23 to be presented in Parliament on 1 February may assume 13-14 percent nominal GDP growth. For 2021-22, the government’s budget had assumed 14.4 percent expansion in nominal GDP. But the latest first advance GDP estimates for the year released by the National Statistical Office has put nominal GDP at 17.6 percent, indicating that the finance ministry might have underestimated nominal GDP growth for the current fiscal year that ends on 31 March.

Why it’s important: The high economic growth estimate may come despite growing inflationary concerns. Assuming faster nominal growth in GDP may raise inflationary expectations, giving wrong signals to the market.

Price hikes on anvil margins shrink on higher input costs

Rising costs of raw materials are squeezing corporate profitability because of sharp hike in metal and energy prices, but many firms are unable to hike prices to fully offset costs. While consumer durables and packaged goods companies may be able to pass on costs to customers through calibrated price increases of between 5 percent and 10 percent in the next few months, not all have such pricing power.

Why it’s important: Although corporate revenue may rise 16-17 percent to Rs 9.1 trillion in the first nine months of the current financial year, driven by higher commodity prices, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin may have narrowed by 1 percent to 1.2 percent from a year earlier and 0.7 percent to 1 percent sequentially in the three months ended December, according to an analysis by Crisil.

Government begins search for anchor investors for LIC IPO

The central government have asked merchant bankers to draw up a list of large investors who will be anchor investors in the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is expected to be India’s largest. LIC will soon file its draft red herring prospectus and the government wants to complete the IPO process by the end of the current fiscal year to March.

Why it’s important: The public listing may require heavy lifting from anchor investors as the Indian government may seek a higher valuation for the country’s largest life insurer.

Two-wheeler sales decline to lowest in nine years

Sales of two-wheelers in India, often used as a proxy to economic growth, have not been able to recover from a slowdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. After weak sales in the December quarter and poor volumes in the year-to-date financial year, when sales slumped to the lowest in nine years, the signs in the first 15 days of January have not been encouraging.

Why it’s important: This is further indication that India’s economic growth is unequal. Two-wheeler sales are considered a proxy of an economy’s well-being, but they have been declining for three years. The growth in wages in rural India, where most of the two-wheelers are sold, has been slowing down even before the pandemic and hasn’t kept pace with high inflation.

Government will support IT sector to achieve higher exports

The central government will support the domestic IT industry to accelerate growth and help India’s services exports grow four times in 10 years from the current level to $1 trillion, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said. India will achieve its goods exports target of $400 billion this year, while services exports were likely to be about $240 billion to $250 billion, he said.

Why it’s important: The government feels that services exports need to catch up with merchandise experts. IT services are a key part of the country’s services exports, which should have a target of $1 trillion, the minister said. The business prospects of IT firms looked up during the pandemic as businesses adopted technology at a faster rate.

TCS may hire 100,000 fresh graduates in 2021-22

IT major Tata Consultancy Services could end financial year 2021-22 with a fresher hiring of 100,000, the highest not just by the Tata group company in a fiscal year, but also by any IT services firm in India. TCS has already inducted 77,000 fresh graduates, higher than its earlier target of 55,000 in 2021-22 and much above the 40,000 hired in 2020-21.

Why it’s important: India has been facing a grim employment situation even before the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been further worsened by lockdowns and mobility restrictions. The IT sector is one of the biggest employers in the formal economy and higher hiring at top companies will provide some hope to engineer graduates.

Virat Kohli to continue as brand ambassador for most firms

The resignation of Virat Kohli, the country’s highest paid endorser of brands, as captain of the national test cricket team will in the near term not impact the number of brands he promotes or the money that he charges according to company executives and experts.

Why it’s important: Brand promotions by sportspersons is an established trend in India. Earlier, cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar commanded a high premium, which Kohli now does. It also shows that companies will continue to favor celebrities who have a high social media following.

Higher corporate earnings may offset Omicron fears

The stock market may head higher in the coming days as investors focus on corporate earnings and the upcoming Union Budget despite concerns around the rising spread of coronavirus in the pandemic’s third wave. Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance will announce quarterly earnings this week. The markets are also likely to react to the earnings of HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank on Monday.

Why it’s important: The Nifty gauge may touch 18,450 points this week, experts said. The benchmark Sensex is just 1. 7 percent away from its record high of 62,245.43 on October 2019 and the Nifty is lower by 1. 91 percent from its record of 18,604.45 points.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.