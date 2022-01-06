Market rally continues, Sensex crosses 60,000 points again

Despite rising Covid-19 infections in India, the benchmark Sensex reclaimed 60,000 points after seven weeks. The Sensex and the Nifty closed higher in all four sessions in 2022. The Sensex gained 367 points to 60,223, while the Nifty rose 120 points to 17,925.

Why it’s important: After rising continuously through most of 2021, the markets saw correction in November and December. However, they have now mostly recuperated the fall. Inflows from foreign portfolio investors, hopes of good quarterly results, and optimism triggered by positive macroeconomic numbers have enthused investors, analysts said.

India will attract large investments due to higher climate commitments

India is likely to attract investment in billions across sectors, ratings agency ICRA said in a report, due to its commitments at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

Why it’s important: The country’s commitments on emission control would benefit India in the long-term with new technologies in energy efficiency, carbon reduction and green fuels, besides renewable energy, energy transition and high growth of electric vehicles.

Xiaomi charged with evading customs duty worth Rs 6.53 billion

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has accused Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi of evading Rs 6.53 billion in custom duties. It had suppressed and undervalued royalty and license fees paid to overseas affiliates and partners, the directorate said after investigations and raids.

Why it’s important: Chinese firms are increasingly under the radar of Indian authorities. Xiaomi India paid royalty and license fee to Qualcomm USA and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Company, which were not added to the transaction value of the goods that it imported.

High Court stays Amazon arbitration proceedings against Future Group

Offering some relief to the beleaguered retailer Future Group, a division bench of the Delhi High Court stayed arbitration proceedings by US retail giant Amazon at a Singapore tribunal. The bench also stayed the single-judge order on Tuesday that had dismissed Future Group’s petition to quash the arbitration proceedings.

Why it’s important: The Future Group and amazon has been locked in a legal tussle over a 2019 deal. Amazon has been trying to block the sale of Future Group’s sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, citing contractual violations.

Covid restrictions see online sales rise 15 percent in a week

Consumers are stocking up on daily essentials as pandemic curbs return. The sale of packaged foods, soaps, and hygiene products have increased some 15 percent on ecommerce platforms in the past seven days on the back of several states imposing curbs on marketplaces to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Why it’s important: The sales momentum is expected to sustain during the third wave of the pandemic. Consumer firms said they are prepared to meet the demand.

Hiring at IT firms to touch new record in 2021-22

The top five IT companies in India — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra — will collectively recruit at least 160,000 employees in the financial year to March 2022, the highest gain in a year and a massive jump of 83 percent from the previous fiscal, when they inducted 87,000 employees.

Why it’s important: India’s IT sector has been able to provide good news on the employment front despite the severe blow to overall economic activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are also likely to post healthy results in 2021-22.

36 percent of people in Indian cities don’t want crypto regulations

A survey by YouGov has found that 36 per cent of those surveyed in cities don’t want new regulations in cryptocurrencies, compared with 52 percent of those who own crypto tokens. More than half of crypto investors said they will not buy or sell till markets stabilize.

Why it’s important: India is mulling a law to regulate virtual currencies and is expected to table a draft legislation in Parliament soon. A clampdown could have serious implications as India has the second fastest rate of cryptocurrency adoption in the world.

Central government reduces capital expenditure in October-November

Although finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has nudged federal ministries and departments to spend more on capex, they collectively cut down on capital expenditure by 41.21 percent at Rs 443 billion in the first two months of the third quarter of financial year 2021-22 against Rs 753 billion spent during the same period of the previous year.

Why it’s important: The reduced capital expenditure by the government is likely to hurt the pace of GDP growth in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. There could be some support from a few states that have stepped capex due to fast transfers by the Centre.

Shipment of mobile phones may drop in March quarter

The shipment of phones in the January-March period is likely to fall by as much as 20 percent from the quarters average of 54-55 million. Smartphone shipment is likely to fall 11-14 percent.

Why it’s important: Mobile phone sales are an important indicator of consumer confidence in India. Fear over the fast-spreading Omicron variant and anticipated fall in earnings may see consumers postponing purchases of non-essential items.

Pandemic third wave may hurt consumer durables sector

The demand outlook for consumer durables companies remains subdued in the face of a surge in covid-19 infections. This comes in the back of subdued sales in terms of volumes expected in the December quarter, which typically sees high offtake due to the festive season.

Why it’s important: Recovery in the consumer durables industry, which was impacted severely due to the pandemic, is likely to be delayed. This is reflected in lowered investor confident in stocks of these firms.

