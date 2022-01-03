India Inc sees investment boom, lines up capital expenditure plans

As much as 93 percent of chief executives, business leaders and startup entrepreneurs polled in an Economic Times survey said that India is on the cusp of an investment boom. A higher 94 percent aim to undertake capital expenditure over the three years starting 2022.

Why it’s important: The optimism is propelled by strong post-pandemic economic growth, government incentives for manufacturing, emerging business opportunities and low interest rates. More than three-fourths of the respondents saw revenue growth of more than 10 percent in 2022-23, confirming expectations of a strong recovery. Nearly half the respondents saw a strong recovery in their sectors and high-capacity utilizations, prerequisites for investment recovery.

Higher GST revenue indicates economic recovery despite Omicron worries

The high goods and service tax numbers for December capped an extraordinary quarter in terms of receipts from the nationwide tax for the central and state governments. At an average monthly gross collection of Rs 1.3 trillion, the three months between October and December of financial year 2021-22 was the best since GST was introduced in July 2017.

Why it’s important: Indirect tax revenues are seen as a weathervane for the economy at large. Higher receipts show that India’s economy is recovering after the massive decline brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are worries that the spread of the new Omicron variant might shave off some of the gains.

India plans big infra push with 30 percent hike in highways budget

The central government’s budget may propose a massive 30 percent increase in allocations for the road transport and highways ministry to speed up construction of about 50km of highways per day. The hike will take the budget for the ministry to more than Rs 1.5 trillion, its highest ever. The allocation stood at Rs 1.18 trillion in 2021-22.

Why it’s important: Most of the money allocated to the ministry will be used to build transport infrastructure, the key to economic growth after the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The balance of government spending has shifted toward capital spending in the past few years. The 2021-22 capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 1.08 trillion and revenue expenditure at about Rs 99 billion.

Tata firms more valuable than all CPSUs in market capitalization

The Tata group companies are now more valuable than all the listed central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) combined, according to a Business Standard analysis, powered by a sharp rise in the m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Company, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer, and Tata Motors. The 20 key listed Tata firms ended 2021 with a combined market capitalization of Rs 23.36 trillion, ahead of the 70 listed CPSUs’ combined m-cap of Rs 23.2 trillion.

Why it’s important: This is the first time since the early 1990s that central government-owned companies are not the biggest business group in the country in terms of market capitalization. The m-cap of Tata group companies rose 48.7 percent in the past 12 months against a 38.9 percent rise in the combined m-cap of listed CPSUs.

Private lenders beat state-owned banks in government-backed credit

Public-sector banks have lagged their private peers in disbursing loans under the government-backed credit guarantee scheme, showed data from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Co. Ltd. As of 12 November, private banks had disbursed Rs 1.06 trillion of government-guaranteed loans, while their state-run rivals made Rs 830 billion worth of loans. Non-banking financial companies disbursed Rs 310 billion, followed by foreign banks at Rs 50 billion.

Why it’s important: Private banks have a higher share of customers from the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segment than state-owned lenders, which could be a reason for the higher disbursals. India’s small businesses were the worst hit by the pandemic, but the impact was cushioned by government schemes. However, credit to MSMEs slowed by the end of September from March.

Carmakers ride SUV rush in quest for pole position

The race for market share in India’s sport utility vehicle market share is heating up. Although Hyundai took the lead in 2021, Maruti Suzuki is putting finishing touches to new models in India’s fastest-growing passenger vehicle segment. Tata Motors is intensifying the race in the segment that propelled it to clock the highest annual sales in 2021 since inception.

Why it’s important: The growth of the SUV segment has been phenomenal in India. In 2016, hatchbacks' share in India’s passenger vehicle sales was at 51 percent, compared to SUVs’ 16 percent. In contrast, SUVs contributed around 38 percent in 2021, growing from 29 percent in 2020. This is almost equal to the hatchback segment, which has 40 percent market share.

Ratings agencies cautiously optimistic on economic recovery in 2022

Capital expenditure in the private sector is showing signs of a pick-up, led by large companies in steel and cement, where capacity utilization is at healthy levels, according to analysts at CRISIL, ICRA, and India Ratings.

Why it’s important: By budgeting capex at 2.5% of GDP for 2021-22, the central government has renewed its focus on reviving capex in the economy. This is expected to be followed up by private firms as well as exports grow, and expectations rise on a broad-based economic recovery.

Jet fuel price hiked by 2.75 percent; LPG cut by Rs 102.5

Halting a declining trend of last month, jet fuel price has been hiked by 2.75 percent on higher international oil prices, while cooking gas rate has seen the first decline since October. The increase in rates comes on back of two rounds of price cuts seen in December that reflected a drop in global oil prices during the second half of November and mid-December.

Why it’s important: Higher fuel prices will make the going tougher for airline firms that are already grappling with disruptions at the start of 2022 due to the new pandemic wave triggered by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Housing sales rise 71 percent in 2021 in top seven cities

Housing sales across top seven cities rose an annual 71 percent in 2021 to 236,530 units, but demand fell short of pre-Covid levels by 10 percent. Housing sales stood at 138,350 units in 2020, and 261,358 units in 2019.

Why it’s important: The rise in sales can be attributed to low interest rates on home loans, pent-up demand, surge in aspiration for home ownership, cut in stamp duty by a few states including Maharashtra and discounts offered by builders. If the trend sustains, it will bring some relief to the realty sector that has seen subdued growth in the past few years in India.

India's cement sector poised for demand recovery

With the onset of a busy construction season, brokerage firms are optimistic of recovery in demand and price in the domestic cement sector in the coming months. Capacities and the existing utilization levels will also be rising in the coming years, analysts said.

Why it’s important: Nearly 60 percent of the new 42-million-ton clinker and more than 80-million-ton cement capacities will be added in the high growth markets of east and central India over financial years 2022-24. Around 30 percent of these capacities are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2022-23. Brokerage firms also expect smaller cement companies to play a strong role in raising volumes for the industry in the coming months.

