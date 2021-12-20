CEOs expect high growth in current financial year

India’s economy is set for a strong rebound in the year to March 2022, according to 100 chief executives among members of the national council of Confederation of Indian Industry, a lobby group. A majority (56 percent) said the economy would grow in the range of 9-10 percent during 2021-22, while another 10 percent expected it to be more than 10 percent. Many of them, however, were worried about the impact of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 on services and manufacturing.

Why it’s important: The optimism by corporate honchos is a good sign that the private sector is feeling confident about India’s economic recovery. If the expansion sustains, they will look to expand their businesses further in the next fiscal year.

Life Insurance Corp IPO could be delayed

The much-anticipated initial public offering of LIC may not happen in the year ending March 2022, as the valuation of the state-owned giant is taking more time than anticipated. There are also several regulatory processes to be concluded, according to an executive at a merchant banker. However, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said in a tweet that the IPO plans are on track and would happen in between January and March.

Why it’s important: The listing of LIC is important for meeting the government’s divestment target of Rs 1.75 trillion in 2021-22, a bulk of which is expected from the LIC IPO. Retail investors are also waiting for the opportunity as 10 percent of the issue size will be reserved for policyholders. The IPO is expected to be one of the world’s largest after Saudi Arabia’s Aramco became the most valuable company in history after its IPO.

Razorpay’s value jumps to $7.5 billion, up 7.5x in 15 months

Fintech firm Razorpay has raised $375 million in its latest round of fundraising, taking its valuation to $7.5 billion and making it India’s second-most valuable start-up in fintech after Paytm. Razorpay’s valuation has surged 7.5 times in 15 months, helping it push Walmart-owned digital payments firm PhonePe to the third spot.

Why it’s important: India has emerged as one of the fastest growing fintech hotspots in recent years and there are now several unicorns with valuations more than $1 billion in the sector. India’s fintech market is valued at $31 billion and is expected to grow to $84 billion by 2025, a compounded annual growth rate of as much as 22 percent, according to a KPMG report.

Fabindia to file for Rs 40 billion IPO by end of December

Fabindia will file draft documents for its IPO before the end of December to raise up to Rs 40 billion. The ethnic wear retailer plans to raise Rs 2.5 billion in fresh capital to expand its store network and scale up its e-commerce platform.

Why it’s important: This year has seen a slew of high-value listings in Indian stock exchanges, indicating that investment appetite remains high in one of the world’s fastest growing economies. The Fabindia IPO will put the spotlight on India’s textiles sector that could provide large-scale employment if it continues to grow at a fast pace.

Investments to set up semiconductor units likely to flow by end of 2022

The flow of investments from companies seeking to benefit from the government’s plan to establish a semiconductor industry in India may begin within a year, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s communications and information technology minister.

Why it’s important: Last week, India approved a $10 billion incentive plan to establish chip and display industries in the country, as it seeks to become an electronics manufacturing hub. The government expects to attract investments worth Rs 1.7 trillion for more than 20 factories.

Exchanges offer top money for crypto talent as demand soars

The 25-30 cryptocurrency exchanges that operate in India are seeing demand for talent across functions such as technology, compliance, legal, risk management, marketing, and sales to manage and scale their projects. They are willing to pay salaries of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, headhunters said.

Why it’s important: The hiring is taking place at a time when the Indian government is in the process of bringing in stricter regulations and more regulatory oversight. The Reserve Bank of India is said to be in favor of banning all cryptocurrencies. These developments don’t seem to be a dampener for crypto coin enthusiasts.

India’s foreign exchange reserves de-risk it from US Fed action

India should outperform BRICS peers if global markets sell off on the coming US Federal Reserve rate hikes, in contrast to the 2013 Fed taper, Indranil Sengupta, head of India research at wealth manager IDSA, wrote in an opinion piece in the Economic Times.

Why it’s important: The foreign exchange purchases by the Reserve Bank of India have sparked a virtuous rupee cycle that will pull down average annual depreciation to 2 percent from 5.2 percent in 2013-20. This will pull up corporate bottom lines.

Stock markets plunge as Omicron spooks investors

India’s benchmark indices fell sharply as a hawkish stance by central banks and rising Omicron concerns rattled investors, who lost Rs 4.65 trillion on Friday. The benchmark Sensex fell 889 points to end the session at 57,011, a decline of 1.5 percent and the largest decline since December 6. The Nifty fell 263 points to close at 16,985, a drop of 1.5 percent.

Why it’s important: Investors are worried that persistently high inflation will force the Reserve Bank of India to reverse its easy money policy, making borrowing costlier. Foreign portfolio investors are moving money away from India’s stock markets are interest rates are set to harden in the western world as well. The end seems to be in sight for the relentless rally on the local bourses in the past year or so.

Competition Commission suspends Amazon’s deal with Future Group

In an unprecedented ruling, the country’s antitrust watchdog suspended Amazon.com’s 2019 deal with the Future Group after a review of allegations that the e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval and provided false and incorrect information. It also fined Amazon Rs 2 billion.

Why it’s important: Amazon has been trying to block Future’s attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion. The ruling will help Future to proceed further on sale discussions on the large chain of supermarkets across the country that would help Reliance mark a strong presence in the retail segment.

No surprises expected in income tax in next year’s budget

The upcoming national budget 2022 is unlikely to tweak existing income tax rates, the Business Standard reported. Discussion on tax announcements is ongoing in the finance ministry. However, given the continuing lack of certainty due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, and the fact that the budget will be presented just before elections in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the political leadership is likely to go with the view of keeping rates unchanged.

The middle class, particularly those earning monthly salaries, will heave a sigh of relief. Given the continued uncertainty around COVID-19 and its impact on household income and savings, any change in tax rates could be counterproductive.