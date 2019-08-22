App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than 40 pieces of debris created by India's anti-satellite test still in space, says NASA

Days after the satellite was shot down, Jim Bridenstine, head of NASA, had termed it a "terrible thing" that had created 400 pieces of orbital debris.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

More than 40 pieces of debris created by India's anti-satellite test, conducted on March 27, are still moving around in space even as majority of the debris has disintegrated, a survey conducted by NASA has found.

According to the Indian Express, a report in Orbital Debris Quarterly News journal, published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Orbital Debris Program Office, has found that of the 101 pieces that were big enough to be tracked, 49 continue to be in the orbit as of July 15.

According to the report, it is possible that more pieces created by the test, albeit much smaller in size, are floating in space, but they are not being tracked.

Close

On March 27 this year, India had shot down its Microsat-R satellite with the intention of demonstrating that it can shoot down space-based infrastructure of an enemy country. The test made India only the fourth country to have demonstrated this capability.

Days after the satellite was shot down, Jim Bridenstine, head of NASA, had termed it a "terrible thing" that had created 400 pieces of orbital debris. India, on its part, had stated that the test was carried out in lower atmosphere and was not expected to add any significant amount of space debris.

"Whatever debris is generated will decay and fall back on to the earth within weeks," a statement by Ministry of External Affairs had said.

According to the IE report, days after the test, an official from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had told the newspaper that the expectation was that all the pieces created by the test would re-enter Earth's atmosphere within 45 days and burn up.

The report in the publication, however, states that debris from the test still remains in the space.

"A total of 101 debris have entered the public satellite catalogue, of which 49 fragments remain on-orbit as of July 15, 2019. However, over 400 fragments were initially tracked… and cataloging is complicated by the low altitude of the event and the concomitant rapid orbital decay," the report states.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DRDO #India #NASA

