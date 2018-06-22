App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

More than 1,000 migrants drowned in Mediterranean in 2018: Union Nations

The Union Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement yesterday it was "shocked" by the deaths and called for urgent action to reduce the continuing loss of life.

A Libyan Navy rescue a boat with migrants arrives at navy base in Tripoli, Libya. (Reuters)
More than 200 migrants are reported to have drowned off Libya in two days, bringing to at least 1,000 the number to die this year on the main migratory route linking Africa and Europe, the UN has said.

"UNHCR is dismayed by the ever-growing number of refugees and migrants losing their lives at sea and is calling for urgent international action to strengthen rescue at sea efforts by all relevant and capable actors, including NGOs and commercial vessels, throughout the Mediterranean.

"At the same time, access to protection in countries of the first asylum should be ensured, as well as alternative pathways for refugees in Libya trying to cross the sea in search of protection and safety. All these steps are crucial to ensure that no more lives are lost at sea," it said.

According to the UNHCR, around 220 migrants drowned on Tuesday and Wednesday in three separate tragedies.

On Tuesday, a wooden boat carrying an unknown number of refugees and migrants capsized off the coast of Libya. Of the estimated 100 passengers, only five survived. They were rescued by the Libyan coastguard, UNHCR said on the basis of survivors' testimony.

On the same day, a rubber dinghy with around 130 people on board sank at a different location off the Libyan coast. Sixty survivors were rescued by local fishermen, who took them back to shore. Seventy people are believed to have drowned in the incident.

In the third incident on Wednesday, survivors reported that more than 50 people travelling with them perished before the Libyan coastguard mounted a rescue.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 11:55 am

