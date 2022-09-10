Moon-shaped luxury resort planned for Dubai: 'Space tourism on ground'

(Image credit: Moon World Resorts Inc/Facebook)

Dubai is the ultimate destination for all things luxurious and soon a gigantic moon-shaped resort could add to its glitz.

A Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts, has proposed to build the resort over a period of four years to offer guests "affordable space tourism on ground", said a report published by the Arabian Business magazine

They are also planning similar destinations in Singapore, Spain and the US.

The most distinctive feature of the resorts will be a replica of the lunar surface, which guests will be allowed to explore using shuttles.

“Moon can accommodate 2.5 million annual guest astronauts onto its lunar surface ... with space tourism finally taking off -- with its associated prohibitive cost to participate -- Moon’s timing is perfect," Moon World Resorts co-founder Michael Henderson was quoted as saying by Forbes magazine.

Opening the resorts would require a year-long planning program and four years of construction. They could open by 2027-28.

The Moon resort in Dubai will be designed to serve as a wellness centre, party destination as well as a training platform for astronauts and space agencies, Arabian Business reported.

The structure is also likely to include private villas. As many as 300 of them will be up for sale.

Moon resorts seek to provide visitors authentic space travel experience at about $500 when it costs millions to actually venture into space.

In April, billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX had carried three rich businessmen to the International Space Station, with each paying a whopping $55 million for the trip.

For SpaceX, which had for two years carried astronauts for NASA, it was the first private charter flight.