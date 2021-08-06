MARKET NEWS

Monsoon Session of Parliament : Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar

As many as 200 farmers have been camping at Jantar Mantar since July 22 as part of the “Kisan Sansad’ (farmers’ parliament) against three farm reform laws

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on August 6 accompanied other Opposition leaders to New Delhi's Jantar Mantar in a bid to express solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the three farm reform laws on the sidelines of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The move comes amid the continuous disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament by the Opposition leaders over the Pegasus Project report, farm reform laws, and price rise issues.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK's T Siva, and others who boarded a bus from near Rakabganj Gurudwara for Jantar Mantar. They raised slogans against 'farm laws' and 'Pegasus' on their way to Jantar Mantar, according to news agency ANI.

TMC, BSP and AAP are not participating in the Opposition's protest against farm laws, the news agency said.

On August 6, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued to be disrupted due to protests by Opposition leaders. Both the Houses were adjourned for the day due to the protests.

On July 26, Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to extend support to protesting farmers. On August 3, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a meeting of opposition leaders - the second in a week- over breakfast. Later Gandhi led the Opposition leaders in a bicycle march, a symbolic protest against rise in fuel prices.

As many as 200 farmers have been camping at Jantar Mantar since July 22 as part of the “Kisan Sansad’ (farmers’ parliament) against three farm reform laws. The location and timing was chosen to coincide with Parliament’s Monsoon Session that began on July 19.

The farmers are protesting against the laws passed last year that allow businesses to freely trade farm produce outside, permit private traders to stockpile large quantities of commodities for future sales and set new rules for contract farming.

On August 4, as many as 18 Opposition leaders representing 13 political parties issued a joint statement demanding an informed debate on Pegasus Project report in both Houses of Parliament with a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. The leaders blamed the Centre for the deadlock in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Opposition, the statement said, has also unequivocally conveyed that the discussion on the farmers' issues and agitations arising from the “three anti-farmers and black agri-laws” should follow discussions on Pegasus.

The government has dismissed the demand of a debate on Pegasus, saying a statement by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Rajya Sabha was sufficient. The BJP has termed the Pegasus snooping allegations a "non-issue".
