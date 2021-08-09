Monsoon Session of Parliament: Opposition urges PM to listen to them in the concluding week; Govt to move OBC Amendment Bill

Opposition leaders at the meeting on August 6

As the Parliament session enters its concluding week on August 9, the proceedings of both the Houses are likely to be disrupted again as Opposition parties continue to insist on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus Project report.

The Centre, however, is looking to push through a constitutional amendment that aims to restore the power of states to identify backward castes.

On August 8, several Opposition leaders released a video on social media highlighting their futile attempts to speak in Parliament on the Pegasus Project report and farm reform laws. The leaders urged the Prime Minister to listen to them.

The three-minute video clip was first put out by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien setting the tone for the Opposition’s Parliament strategy in the last week of the Monsoon Session. The parties will, however, formally meet today before the start of the proceedings to finalise the strategy.

“PM Narendra Modi seems to have lost his nerves. Why is he not keen on answering questions in Parliament? The opposition parties are ready for discussions in Parliament, but the BJP government is stalling the proceedings so that the truth doesn’t get to the people,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet sharing the video which is a compilation of main clips from Rajya Sabha TV.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 19, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed constant disruptions, with face-offs between the government and the opposition over the Pegasus Project report, farm reform laws, and price rise.

Despite continuous disruptions by the Opposition leaders in both the Houses, the government has, so far, managed to introduce 12 new Bills, eight in Lok Sabha and four in Rajya Sabha. Overall, ten bills, including The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, have been passed by both Houses.

As many as seven bills passed by one of the two Houses will come up for discussion in the session's last week. These include the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, which were passed by Lok Sabha last week.

The government intends to push the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill which seeks to restore power to the states to identify backward classes. The new Bill effectively bypasses the apex court’s May 2021 decision, which triggered protests by state governments and other backward castes (OBC) groups. Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar will introduce Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

Sources said that Congress does not plan to oppose the Bill. The leaders, they said, may even pause the protests to allow a discussion to prevent the Government from projecting it as a party that is opposing key legislation related to OBCs.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report on August 9. CPI MP Elamaram Kareem has also given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the Pegasus issue, according to news agency ANI.

On August 4, as many as 18 Opposition leaders representing 13 political parties issued a joint statement demanding an informed debate on Pegasus Project report in both Houses of Parliament with a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. The leaders blamed the Centre for the deadlock in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Opposition insists that the discussion on the farmers' issues and agitations arising from the “three anti-farmers and black agri-laws” should follow discussions on Pegasus Project.

The government has dismissed the demand of a debate on Pegasus, saying a statement by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Rajya Sabha was sufficient. The BJP has termed the Pegasus snooping allegations a "non-issue".