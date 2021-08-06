Monsoon Session of Parliament: Both Houses adjourned for the day amid Opposition's protest; Lok Sabha passes Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

(File image: Parliament)

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on August 6 amid protests by Opposition leaders over the Pegasus Project report, farm reform laws, and other issues. Both the houses will now meet at 11 am on August 9

Amid the din and without discussion, the Lok Sabha passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Central University (Amendment) Bill.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid on the floor the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill to further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961, and the Finance Act, 2012. The Bill seeks to withdraw the contentious retrospective tax more than nine years after it came into force was passed within seven minutes.

"Keeping up the commitment of BJP that we don't believe in the retrospective application of tax, we are fulfilling that word by bringing this amendment," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Lok Sabha.

Similarly, the Central University (Amendment) Bill that seeks to set up Sindhu Central University in Ladakh was passed quickly within five minutes. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said in the House that the government was fulfilling its commitment to bring students from Ladakh to the mainstream by setting up the university.

The proceeding of the day on August 6 started with slogans by the Opposition parties forcing adjournment in both the Houses till 12 noon before being adjourned for the day soon after.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 19, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed constant disruptions, with face-offs between the government and the opposition over the Pegasus Project report, farm reform laws, and price rise.

On August 4, as many as 18 Opposition leaders representing 13 political parties issued a joint statement demanding an informed debate on Pegasus Project report in both Houses of Parliament with a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. The leaders blamed the Centre for the deadlock in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Opposition, the statement said, has also unequivocally conveyed that the discussion on the farmers' issues and agitations arising from the “three anti-farmers and black agri-laws” should follow discussions on Pegasus.

The government has dismissed the demand of a debate on Pegasus, saying a statement by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Rajya Sabha was sufficient. The BJP has termed the Pegasus snooping allegations a "non-issue".