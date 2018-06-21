Monsoon session of Bihar legislature from July 20

The monsoon session for both Houses in bicameral legislature of Bihar will commence on July 20 and conclude on July 26, the state cabinet decided at its meeting here today.

"The upcoming session will have five working days. Official legislative business will take place on July 23 and July 24 while the first supplementary budget for the current financial year will be tabled on July 25," Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Upendra Nath Pandey, said after the cabinet meeting.

The proposed schedule will be sent to the Governor for his approval, he said.

Another meeting also decided to increase the monthly allowances paid to surrendered Maoists for acquiring vocational skills during their rehabilitation period from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, Pandey said.

The one-time assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh, paid to the surrendered Maoists who were members of politburo, central committee, regional committee or state committee of their respective outfits, has also been raised to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The amount paid to lower ranking cadres has been hiked from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The cabinet gave its nod for expenditure of Rs 1228.83 crore towards acquisition of land for constructing about 865 kms of road in five naxal-infested districts of Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Jamui, Banka and Aurangabad, Pandey said.