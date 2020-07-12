Monsoon session looming, Maharashtra legislature increases attendance of staff to 50%

Ahead of the monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, scheduled to begin from August 3, the legislature secretariat, in an order, has increased its staff strength to 50 percent from the 15 percent it was earlier.

This will be effective from July 13 to July 30, the order says, adding that a roster should be prepared to that effect. With the exception of those who have applied for leave during this period, others mentioned in the order have been asked to join work for the forthcoming session.

Sources, however, said that the increase in staff strength at a time when COVID-19 cases in the state are rapidly rising is a risky move.

"This will obviously increase the people coming to the Assembly, and in effect the risk of transmission of the virus. At this point, when the cases in the state are increasing, I do not think it is a prudent decision," an official who works at the legislature told Moneycontrol, adding that this is especially considering a clerk working inside the premises had earlier succumbed to COVID-19.

"Moreover, the premises are under-prepared to cater to such a large number of workers turning up," the official said, claiming that they did not even have sanitizers just a couple of days back. Sources also said that there are at least 16 to 17 staffers at the legislature who have tested positive for the disease.

"There are at least 16 staffers in Raj Bhavan who have now tested positive. The staffers at the legislature are weary that something similar might happen with the state legislature. It is unwise to increase the strength at this point," a second official said.

According to reports, two Raj Bhavan employees had tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive. Those who have contracted the virus include senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said.

The monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, which was scheduled to begin from June 22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is scheduled to start from August 3.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on July 11, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases.