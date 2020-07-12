Monsoon session looming, Maharashtra legislature increases attendance of staff to 50%

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon session looming, Maharashtra legislature increases attendance of staff to 50%

Sources, however, said that the increase in staff strength at a time when COVID-19 cases in the state are rapidly rising is a risky move.

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

Ahead of the monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, scheduled to begin from August 3, the legislature secretariat, in an order, has increased its staff strength to 50 percent from the 15 percent it was earlier.

This will be effective from July 13 to July 30, the order says, adding that a roster should be prepared to that effect. With the exception of those who have applied for leave during this period, others mentioned in the order have been asked to join work for the forthcoming session.

Sources, however, said that the increase in staff strength at a time when COVID-19 cases in the state are rapidly rising is a risky move.

Close

"This will obviously increase the people coming to the Assembly, and in effect the risk of transmission of the virus. At this point, when the cases in the state are increasing, I do not think it is a prudent decision," an official who works at the legislature told Moneycontrol, adding that this is especially considering a clerk working inside the premises had earlier succumbed to COVID-19.

related news

"Moreover, the premises are under-prepared to cater to such a large number of workers turning up," the official said, claiming that they did not even have sanitizers just a couple of days back. Sources also said that there are at least 16 to 17 staffers at the legislature who have tested positive for the disease.

"There are at least 16 staffers in Raj Bhavan who have now tested positive. The staffers at the legislature are weary that something similar might happen with the state legislature. It is unwise to increase the strength at this point," a second official said.

According to reports, two Raj Bhavan employees had tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive. Those who have contracted the virus include senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said.

The monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, which was scheduled to begin from June 22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is scheduled to start from August 3.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on July 11, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.