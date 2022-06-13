Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Market sheds 2% in early trade amid worries over US inflation, Indian CPI data

Dalal Street witnessed an awful start to the new week this Monday morning as the market corrected over 2 percent tracking global peers in the wake of red hot US inflation print released on Friday sparking fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and as investors bit their nails ahead of Indian inflation data rolling out today.

Read more

LIC declines 3.2% to hit record low at Rs 681.71 in step with market meltdown

The stocks of Life Insurance Corp of India hit a fresh record low after the lock-in period for anchor investors in the company’s initial public offering came to an end on Monday.

The stock reached a low of Rs 681.71 on the BSE, down 3.2 percent from its previous close. It opened at Rs 691 a share and touched a fresh all-time low of Rs 681.70 on the BSE.

Read more

Rupee hits fresh record low, weakens past 78 a dollar on global equity slump, inflation worries

The Indian rupee on Monday weakened beyond the 78 mark for the first time to hit a fresh record low against the US dollar, tracing losses in global equities and currency markets. The continuous outflows by foreign investors into the local equities and surging crude oil also dampened the sentiment.

Read more

NCLAT upholds CCI ruling to suspend approval for Amazon-Future deal

In a setback for Amazon, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on June 13 confirmed the order of Competition Commission of India (CCI) to suspend approval for the investment deal between Amazon and a Future group firm dating back to 2019. The NCLAT has also upheld the Rs 200 crore fine imposed on Amazon and granted the company 45 days to pay.

Read more

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 AM after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Read more

IPL Media Rights Day 2: Bidding war underway between winners of TV, digital

IPL media rights auction will resume today (June 13) at 11 AM with bidding for TV and digital rights which crossed Rs 43,000 crore on opening day of the auction. The base price for TV was set at Rs 18,130 and digital's base price is Rs 12,210, totaling to Rs 30,340 crore.

Check latest updates