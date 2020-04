Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 29

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Try this 14-minute home workout recommended by an Aussie personal trainer.“Pessimism leads to weakness, optimism to power” - William James- An online writing assistant Gmail plug-in to help write better mails.- Virtual tours of 12 famous museums

- Transcript live your Zoom meeting.

- Do: Nothing. Take in the fresh air.

Click here to see all the previous planners