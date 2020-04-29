Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 29

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Try this 14-minute home workout recommended by an Aussie personal trainer.
Get motivated with this quote
“Pessimism leads to weakness, optimism to power” - William James
Show off on your WhatsApp group
- An online writing assistant.
- Gmail plug-in to help write better mails.
- Virtual tours of 12 famous museums.
- Transcript live your Zoom meeting.Let’s get you in the work mood
This song do the trick.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Should you be travelling by air?
- Be up to date: Lockdown data on e-commerce.
- Be curious: Learn coding.
- Be good: Donate to help children.
Cook up a storm
Go for chicken green bean stir fry.Time to wind down
- Listen: Sticky Notes, another podcast on classical music.
- Read: World War Z, by Max Brooks.
- Watch: The Plagues of Breslau, on Netflix.
- Do: Nothing. Take in the fresh air.
