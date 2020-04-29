App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 29

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Try this 14-minute home workout recommended by an Aussie personal trainer.

Close
Get motivated with this quote

“Pessimism leads to weakness, optimism to power” - William James

related news

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- An online writing assistant.
- Gmail plug-in to help write better mails.
- Virtual tours of 12 famous museums.

- Transcript live your Zoom meeting.

Let’s get you in the work mood

This song do the trick.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Should you be travelling by air?
- Be up to date: Lockdown data on e-commerce.
- Be curious: Learn coding.
- Be good: Donate to help children.
Cook up a storm

Go for chicken green bean stir fry.

Time to wind down
- Listen: Sticky Notes, another podcast on classical music.
- Read: World War Z, by Max Brooks.
- Watch: The Plagues of Breslau, on Netflix.

- Do: Nothing. Take in the fresh air.

Click here to see all the previous planners



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:10 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.