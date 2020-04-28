Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 28

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
May the Force of 10 be with you
- 10 reverse lunges
- 10 side-to-side lunges
- 10 side leg raises
- 10 reverse lunges
- 10 calf-raises
- 10 push-ups
“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them” – Walt Disney
- An automatic transcription tool for videos.
- A math class kids (and you) will love.
- Convert playlists between Apple Music and Spotify.
Let’s get you in the work mood
An apt song here.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: How aviation will reset after the virus.
- Be up to date: Tools to discover new, good content.
- Be curious: How well do you know Indian food?Cook up a storm
Recipes that freeze well.
Time to wind down
- Listen: Classics For Kids, a podcast about music composers.
- Read: Nell Stevens’s Bleaker House.
- Watch: Broadchurch, on Netflix.
Click here to see all the previous planners
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365