Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 23

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.
Do these steps. Repeat twice after a break of three minutes
- 10 calf raises
- 10 reverse lunges
- 10 knee to elbows
- 10 squats
“Be so good they can’t ignore you.” – Steve Martin
- Travel the world from your living room.
- What is your emoji essence?
- 450 free Ivy League online courses.
- Set up a comfortable workstation.Let’s get you in the work mood
Feel it with this track.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: How to lead in the time of the virus.
- Be up to date: Food safety in the time of the virus.
- Be productive: Pesky messages during work? Solution!
- Be good: Donate to the needy here.Cook up a storm
Quick lunch ideas.Time to wind down
- Listen: Stories of some of the world’s top companies.
- Read: Wired editor on running marathons.
- Watch: The Dawn Wall on Netflix.
- Play: Time for Taboo.
