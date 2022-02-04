MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Money laundering case: PMLA court asks Anil Deshmukh, sons, others to appear before it on April 5

    In the previous hearing, Special PMLA judge RN Rokade had taken cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet filed against Anil Deshmukh, his sons Hrishikesh and Sahil as well as nine others, including companies, and then issued process against all the accused.

    PTI
    February 04, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
    File image of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

    File image of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

    A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday directed former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his two sons and other accused in a money laundering case to appear before it on April 5.

    In the previous hearing, Special PMLA judge RN Rokade had taken cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet filed against Deshmukh, his sons Hrishikesh and Sahil as well as nine others, including companies, and then issued process against all the accused.

    On Friday, the special judge directed them to appear before the court on April 5.

    Deshmukh, an NCP leader, is in judicial custody following his arrest in the case on November 2 last year.

    As per the ED, Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, misused his official position and, through dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

    Close
    The probe agency has said the money was laundered through Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family.
    PTI
    Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #Current Affairs #India #money laundering case #PMLA court
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 08:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.