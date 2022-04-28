English
    Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks interim bail on medical ground

    Nawab Malik (62) had earlier told the court that was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
    Nawab Malik

    Nawab Malik

    Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, sought interim bail on medical ground from a special PMLA court on Thursday.

    Malik (62) had earlier told the court that was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.

    The NCP leader, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    His advocate Tarraq Sayyed moved the plea for interim bail before special judge R N Rokade.

    The court is likely to hear the plea on Monday.

    The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others.

    The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

    The ED earlier this month filed an over 5,000-page charge sheet in the case against Malik.

    The NCP leader had denied all charges levelled against him and moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Bombay HC, which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release from jail.

    The Supreme Court had also refused to grant him any relief, noting the probe into the case is at a nascent stage.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #money laundering case #Nawab Malik
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 03:57 pm
