Money laundering case: ED conducts searches at Nagpur hotel over alleged corruption against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on August 7, carried out searches at a Travotel hotel in Nagpur in connection with its probe into the money laundering case registered against the former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

As per ANI report, the ED also recorded statements of the hotel staff.

Deshmukh was being probed by the ED in a case of alleged extortion from orchestra bars in the state. ED had issued summons to the 71-year-old NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh seeking their appearance.

The ED has alleged that Rs 4.7 crore collected from orchestra bars by dismissed cop Sachin Waze, allegedly on Deshmukh's instructions, was transferred to the former minister's Nagpur-based educational trust by his son, who routed it via two hawala operators and showed it as a donation.

The attached assets include a residential flat of value Rs 1.54 crores at Mumbai's Worli and 25 land parcels of Rs 2.67 crores at Dhutum Villages in Uran of Maharashtra Raigarh district.

Deshmukh is the president of the trust and his two sons, Salil and Hrishikesh, are its trustees.

On August 7, the ED also conducted a search at Nagpur Institute Of Technology (NIT) which is said to be controlled by Deshmukh and has recorded the statements of 15 persons, a police official told PTI on August 7.

The Central agency also recorded the statements of seven persons on Friday and eight more on Saturday, the official said. All these persons were linked to NIT and Sai Trading company, sources said.

Earlier, ED also conducted a search at Deshmukh's premises. The search was conducted at three places in Nagpur, sources said on August 6.

It came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the Bombay High Court on August 5 claiming that the Maharashtra government is not cooperating with the central agency in investigating the case against Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies)