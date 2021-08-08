MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Money laundering case: ED conducts searches at Nagpur hotel over alleged corruption against Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh was being probed by the ED in a case of alleged extortion from orchestra bars in the state. ED had issued summons to the 71-year-old NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh seeking their appearance.

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on August 7, carried out searches at a Travotel hotel in Nagpur in connection with its probe into the money laundering case registered against the former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

As per ANI report, the ED also recorded statements of the hotel staff.

Deshmukh was being probed by the ED in a case of alleged extortion from orchestra bars in the state. ED had issued summons to the 71-year-old NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh seeking their appearance.

The attached assets include a residential flat of value Rs 1.54 crores at Mumbai's Worli and 25 land parcels of Rs 2.67 crores at Dhutum Villages in Uran of Maharashtra Raigarh district.
The ED has alleged that Rs 4.7 crore collected from orchestra bars by dismissed cop Sachin Waze, allegedly on Deshmukh's instructions, was transferred to the former minister's Nagpur-based educational trust by his son, who routed it via two hawala operators and showed it as a donation.


Deshmukh is the president of the trust and his two sons, Salil and Hrishikesh, are its trustees.

On August 7, the ED also conducted a search at Nagpur Institute Of Technology (NIT) which is said to be controlled by Deshmukh and has recorded the statements of 15 persons, a police official told PTI on August 7.

Close

Related stories

The Central agency also recorded the statements of seven persons on Friday and eight more on Saturday, the official said. All these persons were linked to NIT and Sai Trading company, sources said.

Earlier, ED also conducted a search at Deshmukh's premises. The search was conducted at three places in Nagpur, sources said on August 6.

It came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the Bombay High Court on August 5 claiming that the Maharashtra government is not cooperating with the central agency in investigating the case against Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #money laundering case
first published: Aug 8, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.