Mohammed Zubair moves SC, seeks quashing of FIRs

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of six FIRs that have been lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

In his petition, Zubair has reportedly challenged the FIRs registered against him at Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Hathras, and also questioned the constitution of an SIT by UP Police. He has further sought interim bail in all six cases.

This development comes on a day a Hathras court remanded the Alt News co-founder to 14 days' judicial custody in a case related to hurting religious sentiments. Zubair was brought to the Hathras court from Delhi's Tihar jail with a Delhi Police escort and remanded to judicial custody till July 27.

The journalist who founded a fact-checking website faces similar cases in different places over a tweet he posted four years back, which the complainants say, outraged Hindu sentiments. His lawyer Umang Rawat has argued that since the matter is four years old, the journalist's arrest was malafide and made under political pressure."

On July 12, the Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) for a “transparent” probe into cases lodged against him in various districts.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday reserved the order on the bail plea filed by Mohammed Zubair for Friday, in a case concerning his “objectionable” 2018 tweet against a Hindu deity. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for the accused as well as the prosecution.