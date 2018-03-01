App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Feb 27, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi to address BJP chief ministers, deputy CMs tomorrow

Party president Amit Shah, who will also speak to them, and other senior leaders will be part of the deliberations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left no stone unturned during the election campaign in the two north-eastern states. As voting has begun, the saffron party hopes to add Congress-ruled Meghalaya to its kitty and wrest power in Nagaland through its regional ally. (PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left no stone unturned during the election campaign in the two north-eastern states. As voting has begun, the saffron party hopes to add Congress-ruled Meghalaya to its kitty and wrest power in Nagaland through its regional ally. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP governments in states at a meeting in which their "pro-poor" policies will be reviewed and ways to help the weaker sections of the society deliberated upon, the party said today.

Party president Amit Shah, who will also speak to them, and other senior leaders will be part of the deliberations as part of a regular meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the states ruled by it, party's media head Anil Baluni said.

The meeting will discuss ways to provide maximum benefits to the poor, farmers, Dalits, tribals, youth and women from the policies and programmes of the central and state governments , he said.

With barely a year left before the next Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is keen to position itself as a "pro-poor" party with an eye especially on Dalits and other backward communities (OBC) vote banks, two groupings which have politically warmed up to the party under Modi and Shah, leading to its win in many state polls.

However, the Congress-led opposition has stepped up its attack on the government over issues related to agriculture and employment opportunities.

The BJP along with its allies is in power in 19 states at present, an all-time high for the party.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC