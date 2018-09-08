App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 06:30 PM IST

Modi, Prachanda discuss progress in India-Nepal relations

"The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Nepal relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted Saturday the contribution of former Nepal premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in strengthening the relations between the two countries. Prachanda, also the co-chairman of the Nepal Communist Party, called on Modi here.

It said the prime minister fondly recalled their previous interactions, and thanked Prachanda for his valuable contributions in strengthening India-Nepal relations.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

