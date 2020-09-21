Modi government sometimes blames god, sometimes people, but not its 'misrule': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks that people's "irresponsible behaviour" has resulted in a surge in COVID-19 spread, saying the Modi government's "blind arrogance" sometimes blames god, sometimes people, but not its own "misrule".

Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after Health Minister Vardhan, while replying to a special discussion on the coronavirus pandemic in Lok Sabha, said that there is a surge in the spread of COVID-19 in the country due to societal "irresponsible behaviour".

Tagging a media report on Vardhan's remarks, Gandhi tweeted, "The blind arrogance of the Modi government sometimes blames god, sometimes people for the plight of the country, but not its own misrule and wrong policies."

"How many more 'Act Of Modi' will the country bear?" he said in the tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been critical of the government over the handling of the COVID-19 crisis and accused it of failing to tackle the situation. The government has dismissed all such claims in the past.