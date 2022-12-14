 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moderna, Merk’s mRNA cancer vaccine shows promising result in trials

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Moderna and Merck plan to discuss results with regulatory authorities and initiate a Phase 3 study in melanoma in 2023 and rapidly expand to additional tumor types.

US-based pharma major Moderna on December 14 announced that its investigational mRNA cancer vaccine developed in partnership with Merk’s monoclonal antibody, KEYTRUDA, has shown significant improvement in the rates of recurrence-free survival of high-risk melanoma patients.

According to Moderna, an investigational personalized mRNA cancer vaccine (the mRNA-4157/V940), in combination with Merk’s monoclonal antibody KEYTRUDA, anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy, helped patients in Stage 3 or Stage 4 Melanoma, reduce the risk of recurrence or death by 44 percent.

“mRNA-4157/V940, in combination with KEYTRUDA, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared to KEYTRUDA monotherapy in stage III/IV melanoma patients with high risk of recurrence following complete resection,” the company said in a statement.

Moderna has claimed that the results from Phase 2 trial are the first demonstration of efficacy for an investigational mRNA cancer treatment in a randomized clinical trial.

Both Moderna and Merck plan to discuss results with regulatory authorities and initiate a Phase 3 study in melanoma in 2023 and rapidly expand to additional tumor types.

"Today's results are highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment. mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer.