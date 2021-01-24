MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rarely caused severe allergic reaction: CDC report

Of the over 4 million people who were given Moderna’s vaccine from December 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021, only 10 beneficiaries developed severe allergies, CDC report says.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released by the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has caused very few severe allergic reactions, so far.

Of the over four million people administered Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine from December 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021, only 10 beneficiaries developed anaphylaxis after vaccination, the CDC report says.

This means the Moderna vaccine caused life-threatening allergic reactions in only 2.5 beneficiaries per million.

“Based on this early monitoring, anaphylaxis after receipt of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to be a rare event,” the report says.

Though it remains unclear what caused the severe allergies in the 10-odd cases, nine of those happened to vaccine beneficiaries with previously known allergies, including five past cases of anaphylaxis. Most of these vaccinees had earlier experienced allergies to multiple medicines.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Nine out of the 10 patients developed symptoms like wheezing, nausea, vomiting, rashes, and tongue swelling within 13 minutes of getting the shot. Only one person developed the symptoms 45 minutes after getting vaccinated.

All the 10 persons who developed severe allergic reactions were treated with epinephrine and recovered in no time, says the report.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Moderna coronavirus vaccine #United States
first published: Jan 24, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.