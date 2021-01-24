Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rarely caused severe allergic reaction: CDC report

Source: Reuters

The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released by the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has caused very few severe allergic reactions, so far.

Of the over four million people administered Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine from December 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021, only 10 beneficiaries developed anaphylaxis after vaccination, the CDC report says.

This means the Moderna vaccine caused life-threatening allergic reactions in only 2.5 beneficiaries per million.

“Based on this early monitoring, anaphylaxis after receipt of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to be a rare event,” the report says.

Though it remains unclear what caused the severe allergies in the 10-odd cases, nine of those happened to vaccine beneficiaries with previously known allergies, including five past cases of anaphylaxis. Most of these vaccinees had earlier experienced allergies to multiple medicines.

Nine out of the 10 patients developed symptoms like wheezing, nausea, vomiting, rashes, and tongue swelling within 13 minutes of getting the shot. Only one person developed the symptoms 45 minutes after getting vaccinated.

All the 10 persons who developed severe allergic reactions were treated with epinephrine and recovered in no time, says the report.